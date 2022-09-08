In the wake of the death of a former Cumberland football player and injuries to four other current or former members of the team, the school has canceled its scheduled trip to Waleska, Ga., for Saturday’s game at Reinhardt.
Marcus Webb was killed early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained when a car he was riding in left the street and struck a tree in Murfreesboro.
Starting cornerback Brandon Pace Jr., was hospitalized in critical condition while Jamir Johnson, Lamar Childress and Jeremiah Matthews were listed in stable condition.
Murfreesboro police said Johnson was driving the Dodge Charger, which witnesses said was speeding and going without its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.
The crash occurred hours after the Phoenix edged Webber International 25-24, making them 2-0 for the season.
Cumberland’s next game will be its Mid-South Conference opener Sept. 17 at Pikeville.
