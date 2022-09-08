In the wake of the death of a former Cumberland football player and injuries to four other current or former members of the team, the school has canceled its scheduled trip to Waleska, Ga., for Saturday’s game at Reinhardt.

Marcus Webb was killed early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained when a car he was riding in left the street and struck a tree in Murfreesboro.

