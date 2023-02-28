WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland was swept by the No. 24 University of the Cumberlands 8-0 and 3-1 last Friday in the first Mid-South Conference series of the season.
Game OneCumberland struggled to get anything to go offensively in game one. Anna Lay picked up two of CU’s four hits while Allie Burleson and Ashton Wiles added one apiece.
Patriots pitcher Morgan Radford pitched all five innings and was strong from the circle in every one with seven total strikeouts.
Bailey Turnbow hit a home run in the game and was effective every time she stepped to the plate.
It was a quiet beginning on both sides as Cooper and Turnbow threw scoreless innings. Anna Lay and Wiles combined for hits for the Phoenix, the only two on either side.
The Patriots jumped up in the bottom of the second inning when Turnbow homered to center field with Sickau on first base for two RBIs.
The Phoenix struggled to get anything going offensively early as they trailed 2-0 at the end of two.
The Patriots had a big fourth inning as they pushed their lead out to 6-0. The team collected four hits with four runs in the inning.
Radford handled business on the mound with back-to-back outs to leave Cumberland scoreless and hitless in the fourth.
The Patriots pulled away for good in the fifth inning as they added two more runs.
Allie Burelson hit a single for the Phoenix at the top of the fifth but Cumberland was unable to put a run on the board.
Turnbow reached first on a fielder’s choice to score Emily Bryant. On the next play, Mackenzie Pawlak pushed across Turnbow for a 8-0 run-rule in game one.
Game TwoCumberland recorded their best game of the series offensively in the final game, collecting eight hits. Madison Koczersut, Ashtyn Blair and Abby Chappell each recorded two hits in the contest.
Bailey Griffith shut the Patriots down in the first two innings of play, only allowing one hit in two frames.
The Phoenix got things started offensively in the top of the third when Abby Chappell roped a lead off single through the left side.
A fielder’s choice placed Lay on first and a sac bunt moved her over to second. Ashtyn Blair pushed her across on a single to right field to take a 1-0 lead.
The Patriots finally got to Griffith in the bottom of the fourth when they tied the game at 1-1 on a single by Keatts.
The Cumberlands added two more runs in the fifth on a two rbi double to left field to give them a 3-1 lead over the Phoenix. The Phoenix were held at bay offensively the rest of the game as they only recorded two more hits.
Burgess closed the door on Cumberland, picking up a 3-1 win over the Phoenix to sweep the conference series.
Cumberland was back in action yesterday to take on Oakwood University in a home doubleheader. The Phoenix will travel to Knoxville on Thursday for a twin bill against Johnson University at 1 p.m. CST.
