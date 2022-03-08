Cumberland goes 3-0 on Quad Day

Cumberland volleyball battled all day long to win all three of its Quad Day matches Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
MATCH ONE CU 3, Cornerstone 2Cumberland avenged an early-season loss in the first game of the day with a five-set thriller over Cornerstone. The Phoenix had four players post double-digit kills led by Christian Lester and Luca Ilic. Lester notched a match-high 16 while Ilic posted 14. Codville Rogers added 12 with a hit percentage of .435, the highest of the match. Griffin Newby had 11 kills.
Jordan Pierce had a match-high 54 assists setting up the offense for strong attacks all match. He also added 13 digs in the match. Libero Caleb Ginnings had a strong defensive showing with 19 digs. Ilic also added 10 for a double-double, his first of the season.
The Phoenix pulled away early in the first set after being tied at 9-9. Cumberland went on a 7-0 run to take over and win the set 25-19.
The second set was the exact opposite, trailing 7-5, the Golden Eagles went on a 10-2 run to get up 17-7 and cruised to the second set win at 25-18.
Cumberland took a big lead in the third set at 12-6, but Cornerstone rallied to tie it at 15-15. Tied at 24-24, Cumberland got a kill from Newby and then a kill from Rodgers to put them one point away from a third set win, but the Golden Eagles rattled off three straight points to win the set 27-25 to go up 2-1.
The fourth set was a battle for both sides as neither team could get up by more than two points and had seven lead changes until Cumberland exploded for 6-0 run tied at 19-19 to win the set and extend the match. Cornerstone took an early lead in the fifth going up 3-1 and holding that to 11-9. At that point, the Phoenix again went on a run late with two kills from Rodgers and two kills from Lester to win the set 15-12 and win the match 3-2.
Match Two Cu 3, Thomas More 0Cumberland was hot from the start and never looked back with a sweep over Thomas More in their second match of the day. The Phoenix posted a .397 team hitting percentage compared to .250 by Thomas More. Illic recorded a team high nine kills while Pierce tallied 33 assists.
Cumberland jumped ahead big in set one with a 13-6 lead, Illic helped Cumberland maintain the big lead with two kills bringing the score to 18-10. Thomas More went on a small 3-0 run but could never get anything going as the Phoenix went on to win set one 25-18.
Set two was neck and neck the whole way at the biggest lead on either side was only three points. Cumberland had control of the set all the way until 19-16 when the Saints went on a 4-0 run to take their first lead of the set. A big swing from Illic tied the game at 20 all and gave Cumberland the momentum to win 25-23.
The Phoenix jumped out to an early 11-3 lead thanks to multiple kills from Rogers and Illic. Later in the set, Rogers hit back-to-back kills to bring the score to 16-7. Cumberland continued to roll, winning 25-14 to pick up the 3-0 sweep.
Match Three Cu 3, Maryville 2Cumberland battled all match long against Maryville University winning 3-2 for their third win of the day. Cumberland had three players post double-digit kills in the match. Newby led the team with 13 kills and Rogers had the highest hitting percentage with a .294.
Pierce showed out with an all-around performance of 44 assists and 12 digs while Ginnings had a team-high 22 digs.
Set one was a tight battle at the beginning when both teams went on short runs bringing the score to 10-10. Maryville went on a 4-0 run and followed it up shortly after with a quick 3-0 run. Cumberland found themselves down big at 22-15 but they answered by going on a 5-1 run with two kills apiece by Illic and Smalley. Unfortunately, back-to-back Phoenix errors ended set one with a 25-20 Maryville win.
Set two seemed like nothing could go wrong for the Phoenix as they quickly jumped out to a 13-5 lead. The Saints had no answer for Cumberland as the Phoenix cruised to a strong 25-11 win in set two.
Maryville got off to a hot start in set three getting up by as many as six points until Christian Lester recorded two kills in a row to change the momentum. Three Saints errors and a kill by Newby brought Cumberland back into the set trailing 18-17. Cumberland took over the set with a 7-1 run and a giant hit by Newby ended the set 25-23 giving the Phoenix a 2-1 lead in the match.
Maryville took a strong 6-1 lead before some back and forth action on both sides. Later in the set Maryville took a commanding 17-7 lead after a 7-2 run. The Saints continued to roll, winning the set 25-11 to tie the match at 2-2.
Cumberland got off to a slow start in set five after going down 4-1. Three Saints errors along with two kills and a service ace from Illic brought the Phoenix back to tie the set at 7-7. A hard-fought battle brought the score to 14-12 with Cumberland trailing. Lester and Smalley recorded kills to tie the match at 14 and both teams traded points to tie the match back up at 16. The Phoenix took a 17-16 lead after an attack error and Rogers hit the final blow with a kill giving Cumberland an 18-16 win and a 3-2 win in the match.
Cumberland was back in action on the road yesterday as they took on Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Ky. The Phoenix will travel down to Campbellsville today for a 6 p.m. match before going to Midway, Ky., for a tri-match with Lawrence Tech and host Midway.
