Cumberland goes cold in second half as No. 5 Thomas More erases halftime deficit

BOWLING GREEN — Cumberland jumped out to a 50-44 halftime lead in Sunday’s Mid-South Conference men’s basketball semifinal, but the Phoenix suffered a seven-minute long scoring drought allowing No. 5 Thomas More to erase the deficit and win 85-79.
The Phoenix (21-8) fired on all cylinders in the first half, knocking down 63.2% from the field with eight triples. Thomas More tightened up their outside defense and Cumberland was held to just two more three pointers and struggled to even score points down the stretch.
Tavon King led the charge with 26 points, 16 came in the first half. King hit three triples and hauled in six rebounds. Aaron Ridley scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Tyler Byrd added 13 points off the bench and Nassir Coleman scored 10 points with seven rebounds.
Thomas More (27-3) played their basketball all night and had two 20-point scorers in Ryan Bette and Jacob Jones. Batte finished with 29 points and Jones scored a career-high 23 finishing 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
Ridley scored the first five points for Cumberland to jump out to a 5-4 lead. The Phoenix went on a 5-0 spurt as King splashed a three and Coleman hit a jumper at the horn for a 10-6 lead. Leading 12-8, Ryan Batte and Jacob Jones made back-to-back twos to tie at 12-12 after five minutes of play.
After King made two from the free throw line to make it 21-20 Thomas More, the Saints went on a 6-0 run as Jolly connected on two jumpers forcing the Phoenix into a 30-second timeout.
Out of the timeout, King and Byrd drilled back-to-back three pointers to cut it to three. Jolly hit another tough two and King answered with a lay-in. Batte hit two from the charity stripe up by five and King hit his second three ball to cut it back to two. The margin stayed there until Ridley hit a lay-up to tie the game at 38-38 with 4:19 left in the half.
The Phoenix were able to go up by three after back-to-back triples by Byrd and Jordan Stephens and were able to push it out to six at the break leading 50-44.
Out of the break, Cumberland jumped up by eight with an emphatic slam by Coleman to force Thomas More into a timeout trailing 56-48 with 17:46 left.
Phoenix held the eight-point lead until the 12:49 mark when the Saints went on a 7-0 run with four points by Noah Pack and a three from Batte. King answered with a triple to push it back to 65-62, but that was the last bucket for the Phoenix for the next seven minutes of game time allowing the Saints 74-65.
King finally broke the drought with two free throws and an and-one by Byrd cut it to 74-70, but Thomas More scored four points on the next two possessions to push it to eight with 1:32 to play.
Cumberland tried to make it sloppy by sending the Saints to the line down the stretch, but Thomas More held it together to win 85-79.
The Phoenix will await an at-large berth to the NAIA National Tournament released Thursday at 7 p.m.
Thomas More advanced to the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship game played last night against the winner of Shawnee State and Georgetown.
Phoenix hold off Patriots to advance to MSC semifinalsCumberland’s men fended off the University of the Cumberlands, 68-67, to pick up their first win in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals since rejoining the league in 2012-13.
TJ Stargell was presented the player of the game award following the win after scoring a career-high 22 points on nine made field goals, two three-pointers, and four steals.
Cumberland (21-7) gutted this out after a slow start to the game. The Phoenix shot 41.3% from the field and went 6-of-16 from deep. The Phoenix made 10 free throws which proved to be big down the stretch.
Isaac Stephens was big in a lack-luster first half for Cumberland scoring 10 points in the period. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Tavon King was held scoreless in the first half, but scored 14 points in the second half. Aaron Ridley scored just five points, but contributed with nine rebounds and tied for the team-lead in assists with four.
Nassir Coleman scored six points with six rebounds and three dimes. Jordan Stephens hit two threes off the bench for six points and Malachi Johnson scored two in six minutes of action.
Cumberlands (20-12) had big days out of their all-conference performers, Jahi Hinson and Steven Fitzgerald. Hinson finished with a team-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Fitzgerald scored 14 points.
The Patriots jumped out to a 12-0 lead as Cumberland fell into a scoring drought in the first five minutes. A 30-second timeout reset the timing for Cumberland as the Phoenix went on a 9-0 run to get right back in the game. Lamar Harris broke the run by Cumberland with an emphatic slam dunk.
The Cumberlands was able to push it back out to a 12-point lead just before the second media timeout, 31-19 with 4:20 left. After trading baskets both ways Cumberland stepped up the defensive intensity and forced turnovers to close the half on a 13-0 run to take the lead. Stargell scored the final nine points of the half for Cumberland.
To open the second half, the momentum stuck with the Phoenix as CU finally got Tavon King going. King drained a triple on the first possession of the half and used that to score eight straight points for the Phoenix to hold onto a 42-41 lead. Stargell scored two straight baskets to give Cumberland their largest lead of the game and force the Patriots into a timeout.
Fitzgerald and Lamar Harris made back-to-back twos to make it a one-possession game again, but Stargell buried his second three pointer to push it back out to four. The Phoenix were able to extend the lead to as much as eight points at 59-51 before Cumberlands stormed back.
The Patriots went on a 10-0 run to regain the lead at 61-59 with six minutes to play. Coleman stopped the run with a reverse lay-in to tie things up. The next possession down, Stargell knocked down two free throws and Isaac Stephens made one-of-two to push it to a three-point game with 4:00 minutes remaining.
Hinson converted two free throws before King answered with a tough lay-in to keep it 66-63 Phoenix. Hinson again went down and scored for a one-point game with just over 2:30 left. Stargell found space on the next possession at the free throw line for the two for the last points of the game for Cumberland with 2:24 left.
The defensive intensity stepped up on both ends as neither team could score for the next two minutes. Trailing by three with 18 seconds left, the Patriots had a chance to tie it and Cumberland ran them off the three-point line forcing Hinson to settle for a two with three seconds left.
A foul sent Stargell to the line for a chance to extend it to a three-point game, but two missed free throws kept it at 68-67 with 1.8 seconds remaining. The Patriots had an errant pass on the inbound and Cumberland escaped with a one-point win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.