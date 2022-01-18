JOHNSON CITY — The second day of the ETSU Track and Field Invitational proved fruitful for Cumberland men’s and women’s track and field with several impressive performances Saturday.
For the women, in the 3000m run Sasha Petrova and Daniela Rivera finished in the top 20. Petrova finished 19th with a time of 11:51.79 and Rivera finished 20th with a time of 11:57.21.
In the 800m event, Lebanon’s India Mastin took home fifth place with a time of 2:28.58. Teammates Sharon Jerop and Hope Britt finished 14th and 17th with times of 2:35.63 and 2:40.57, respectively.
For the men, Wilson Central-graduate Joel Barlow finished 15th in the 3000m with a time of 9:22.39. In the long jump, Camryn Jacobs finished third overall with an impressive jump of 6.74m.
Renaldo Savoury earned second place overall in the 60 m hurdles with a finishing time of 8.62 seconds. Three Phoenix finished in the top 20 of the shotput, including Terrance Harris, Jacobs, and Savoury. Harris finished 14th with a distance of 10.37m, followed by Jacobs and Savoury, who finished 15th and 17th overall.
During Friday’s first-day action, Savoury had an impressive finish in the 60-meter hurdles as he is seeded fourth in tomorrow’s finals after a finishing time of 8.77 seconds.
In the men’s 400m final Trevon Sanders put up a great time of 50.65 seconds in the race to finish fifth overall. Barlow put up an impressive performance in the 5000m run with a time of 15:59.87, good for fourth place.
In the men’s 60m, four Phoenix finished in the top 30 in the prelims. Tobi Oniyide led the way with a 13th place finish with a time of 7.0 seconds followed by Savoury, who finished 23rd with a time of 7.19 seconds. Dumoluhle finished in 25th with a time of 7.2 seconds, and Dante Bertrand finished in 28th with a time of 7.26 seconds.
For the women, Elise Krone had the best finish of the day earning a tenth place finish in the 5000m run with a time of 19:40.02. Petrova finished with a time of 20:34.06 in 13th, followed by Rivera with a 15th place time of 20:41.57.
In the women’s mile run, Jerop finished 16th with a time of 5:47.62 followed by Mastin with a 17th-place finishing time of 5:48.47. In the 400m run Sabrina Anderson ended the event in 17th with a time of 1:04.76.
Cumberland will be back in action this weekend at the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.
