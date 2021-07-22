Cumberland hires Dillard as director of sports performance

Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan has announced Austin Dillard is the new director of sports performace following Hope Rogers’ resignation.
Dillard comes to Cumberland after serving the last two years as a graduate assistant strength coach at the University of Akron.
With the Zips, Dillard implemented a training program for the baseball team while also training men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s swim and dive and track and field.
He oversaw the strength and conditioning interns and the scheduling with each coaching staff.
He earned his master’s degree in sport science and coaching from Akron in May 2021.
Prior to Akron, Dillard worked as a volunteer strength coach at Georgia Southern University primarily working with the football team.
He helped with the strength program, the injured/return-to-play protocol, nutrition program as well as helped with the Georgia Southern pro day training.
Dillard coordinated the weight room cleaning and maintenance.
He received his bachelor of science degree in kinesiology with a major in exercise science and a minor in nutrition from Georgia Southern in May 2018.
Dillard has his certified strength and conditioning specialist certification as well as a precision nutrition level 1 certificate.
