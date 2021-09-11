Cumberland host south Floridians for home opener

St. Thomas visits Nokes-Lasater Field for 12:30 kickoff
After busing to West Palm Beach, Fla., last Saturday to open the season, a team from even further south in Florida will fly to middle Tennessee for Cumberland’s home opener today.
St. Thomas is winging its way from Miami for today’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Bobcats were originally supposed to host Pikeville last week before COVID-19 sidelined the Bears. But St. Thomas quickly moved a Mid-South Conference Sun Division game with city rival Florida Memorial and prevailed 38-22.
“Like any Mid-South football team, they’re not a bad football team,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Bobcats.
Cumberland endured a 45-6 drubbing to No. 4 Keiser.
“It’s kind of like we’re going to be looking at Keiser again,” Mathis said. “They’re a spread team, like to spread it out, run the ball, throw it. Just a typical inside zone, outside zone team and throw it on the perimeter.”
Tyler Thomas completed 22 of 36 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns last week for the Bobcats, who rushed for just 92 yards. Eric Demps caught five passes for 135 yards and three scores.
“Defensively, they’re a 3-4,” Mathis said. “Some people call it a 50…with a nose. They play real deep in the secondary. They don’t want to give up the big play at all. We can take advantage of that on the perimeter with the short passing game… That ought to open up the run game.”
That defense gave up 262 passing yards on 16-of-31 to Florida Memorial, which had just 16 net-rushing yards.
Though Cumberland’s first two opponents are located roughly 30 miles apart in an area rich in athletic talent, Mathis admitted St. Thomas isn’t as good as Keiser.
“This isn’t a knock on (St. Thomas), they’re not Keiser, they’re not that good,” Mathis said. “Keiser is a really, really good football team.
“But just because of where they’re at where they can recruit, they do have speed.”
Cumberland didn’t match up well with Keiser’s speed last week in a game delayed twice by weather.
“Looking at defense first — four plays, if we don’t give up four big plays, they only score 21, 28 points,” Mathis said. “We gave up too many big plays on defense. When we made them drive, they had a harder time doing it. We played really good at times on defense.”
On offense, redshirt freshman Dylan Carpenter of Wilson Central made his first college appearance at quarterback, starting the game.
“Now that the cat’s out of the bag, we put in a new offense,” Mathis said of a pistol offense he said will still be run-oriented but includes more passing and run-pass option plays.
“It kind of showed that we didn’t have spring to do that. But we started settling in. We did some good things. It’s only going to get better.”
“In the beginning (Carpenter) played a little tentatively. He got better as the game goes. Our line started getting better. When we jell on the line, we’re going to be a good offensive football team. But we struggled a little bit early and had a couple of turnovers. Really…the two rain delays really hurt us because we were playing really well. Sitting around for two hours, Keiser did a better job coming out. They came out still with a lot of energy and we came out flat and it showed.”
Mathis said the Phoenix came out healthy with everyone who played last week available today.
“Hopefully we’ll have a big huge crowd that comes cheer us on,” Mathis said.
Log In
