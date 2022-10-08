Cumberland hosts Campbellsville for homecoming

Cumberland defensive coordinator Taurean Smith watches his unit operate with its back to the goal line a couple of weeks ago.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

If homecoming games are generally considered mismatches designed to favor the home team, today’s game between Campbellsville and host Cumberland at Nokes-Lasater Field looks to be as even as possible, at least based on record.

Both are 2-3 for the season and are seeking their first Mid-South Conference triumphs of the season in the 4 p.m. game.

