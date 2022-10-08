Cumberland hosts Campbellsville for homecoming

If homecoming games are generally considered mismatches designed to favor the home team, today’s game between Campbellsville and host Cumberland at Nokes-Lasater Field looks to be as even as possible, at least based on record.
Both are 2-3 for the season and are seeking their first Mid-South Conference triumphs of the season in the 4 p.m. game.
“They’re not a bad football team,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Tigers. “I think they’re better on offense and defense than they were last year. They’ve done a better job than they did last year. This is not a game you just show up and you’re going to win. You got to play well to win it.”
Campbellsville wants to run the ball on offense and bring pressure on defense.
The Phoenix are coming off a 10-6 loss at the Cumberlands last Saturday in which special teams were disastrous — on both sides.
“It’s the reason we lost the game,” Mathis said. “Had an extra point blocked, had a field goal blocked, missed two field goals. We hit all those we win.
“The biggest thing is we got to put the football in the end zone. We got to score touchdowns. We absolutely totally outplayed them (with) nothing to show for it.”
Cumberlands’ touchdown came off a blocked punt.
“Neither of their scores should have happened,” Mathis said. “Before our punt was blocked, there was a pass interference that wasn’t called, so we wouldn’t have been punting. The field goal at the end of the game, we had a roughing-the-punter that wasn’t called that they just steamrolled our punter and they didn’t throw a flag.
“They couldn’t drive the ball and do anything… Coach (Taurean) Smith had the defense playing lights out. They played great.”
On the injury front, long snapper Tanner Woodall missed last week with a broken hand from the week before. Running back Corey Johnson turned his ankle at Cumberlands and is unlikely to play today.
“But we’re okay at running back,” Mathis said of what is probably the Phoenix’s deepest position. “It’s not going to be an issue for us.”
Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will speak two hours before the game as part of the school’s Rise Above Speaker Series.
He won’t be at the stadium during the game, athletic director Ron Pavan said. He will be part of a panel discussion with Pavan and WSMV4 sports anchor Chris Harris at Baird Chapel on campus at a ticketed event tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.