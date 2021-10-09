Cumberland’s tour of the NAIA top 25 poll, and the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division, makes a primetime stop back home at Nokes-Lasater Field today as No.21 Cumberlands pays a visit for the Phoenix’s annual night game.
The Patriots moved to 4-0 for the season after winning their division opener over Bethel 47-15 last week.
Like most teams, the Patriots run a spread offense and a 3-3 defense but drop down a linebacker for a four-man front.
“Just another well-coached team,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Patriots. “It’s probably 50-50 (ratio between run and pass). They run a lot but they try to spread you out, a lot like Lindsey Wilson does. They’re not as good up front as Lindsey Wilson is, but they more or less try to do the same kind of stuff.”
Mathis and the Phoenix got a first-hand look at Lindsey Wilson last week, falling to the top-ranked and defending national champion Blue Raiders 34-7 in Columbia, Ky., as CU slipped to 1-3 for the season and 0-1 in the Bluegrass. Cumberland trailed just 6-0 until early in the second quarter.
“The biggest thing is three minutes into the second quarter until halftime, the wheels fell off of the offense,” said Mathis, whose Phoenix fell behind 27-0 by intermission. “Defense played really well. We threw two pick-sixes (actually, only one while another interception was returned to the CU 2-yard line from where the Raiders scored on the next play).
“Defense played outstanding. Gave up two big plays to them. They drove the ball once. They didn’t have a lot of offense as offensively we just didn’t play very well. In the second half we played them toe for toe, but it was too late.””
Cumberland quarterback Dylan Carpenter couldn’t go due to an ankle injury he sustained the week before against Florida Memorial. The former Wilson Central standout went through pregame warmups but couldn’t play. Brandon Edmondson, who saw the bulk of the action during the spring season before he was beaten out by Carpenter during fall practice, got the start.
“After half, we took even more off the quarterback,” Mathis said. “He played a heck of a lot better.
“Brandon made a couple of mistakes that didn’t turn out well. But then in the second half he played great. He settled down and he played okay. If we could have got him settled down a whole lot sooner it probably would have been a lot better ballgame.”
Mathis said Carpenter will be back for today’s game and that Edmondson will also play, having now gotten his feet wet in the new offense.
“This was Brandon’s first game with the new offense,” Mathis said. “We’re a little bit more behind offense than we are defensively.
“Defense… we’re battling the No. 1 team in the country toe to toe. If we can just get that offense clicking. We’re a lot closer than it looks.”
The 6 p.m. kickoff will be Cumberland’s only night home game. The Phoenix also have a nighttime game at Thomas More at the end of this month.
“I love playing under the lights,” Mathis said. “I just like playing in that atmosphere under the lights. It’s good to be home doing that. Just an easier routine, especially when you’re at home. You don’t have to wake up as early and you’re not in a hurry to get somewhere all the time because you’re here already.”
Mathis acknowledges some, including his own offensive coordinator, don’t like waiting until dusk to play.
“Coach (Broc) Loveless doesn’t like playing night games,” Mathis said. “He’s sitting around waiting all day. It doesn’t bother me at all. I think the kids sometimes like it because they don’t have to get up. They’re teenagers. They don’t like to get up early.
“I think it’s a neat thing to every now and then, especially since we do have lights.”
Cumberlands’ roster has one Wilson County connection, cornerback Tobi Adewale from Lebanon High who has three tackles and a pass breakup in two games.
