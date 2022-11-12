Cumberland hosts unbeaten Bethel on Senior Day

Cumberland nickelback Ismail Abdul-Qawee is one of 19 Phoenix seniors playing his final game today.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland will say goodbye to 19 seniors and try to finish the season in the best way possible today when No. 4 Bethel visits Nokes-Lasater Field for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

It will be the final game played on grass at the 57-year-old facility which was home to the Lebanon High School Blue Devils though 2011 before Cumberland moved in the next year. Artificial turf is scheduled to be installed in the spring and ready for the start of the 2013 season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.