Cumberland hosts unbeaten Bethel on Senior Day

Cumberland will say goodbye to 19 seniors and try to finish the season in the best way possible today when No. 4 Bethel visits Nokes-Lasater Field for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
It will be the final game played on grass at the 57-year-old facility which was home to the Lebanon High School Blue Devils though 2011 before Cumberland moved in the next year. Artificial turf is scheduled to be installed in the spring and ready for the start of the 2013 season.
The Wildcats won the Mid-South Conference championship two weeks ago by beating now-No. 6 Lindsey Wilson 21-16. But Bethel is looking to run the table through the 11-game regular season before opening the NAIA playoffs.
“They and Lindsey are about the same team,” said Cumberland coach Tim Mathis, whose 3-6 Phoenix lost to the Blue Raiders 27-3. “They beat Lindsey on a very controversial call. Lindsey outplayed them in everything but the score, (which is) what matters. But (the Blue Raiders) outgained them and everything.
“I think we definitely can play with them. They’re a good team. If you let them get in front, they’re front-runners and they’re going to do well. But they’ve struggled in every away game they’ve played this year… The way the NAIA playoffs work, you want to be ranked as high as you get can because it makes it an easier path for you because you get home games. I definitely don’t think by any means they’re looking past us. Coach (Michael) Jasper has done a great job with those guys.”
Tennessee’s only two NAIA football-playing schools recruit the Volunteer State for the same players. Bethel has several Wilson Count connections, starting with the top as head coach Michael Jasper is a former Mt. Juliet High lineman. Former Cumberland defensive back Cody McCallister coaches the position and serves as special teams coordinator for the Wildcats. Several local players dot the roster, the most notable being graduate student Vonte Bates of Watertown, who has a sack and two forced fumbles this season in the secondary.
“They do rely on Middle Tennessee to get a lot of their Tennessee players,” Mathis said. “More than West Tennessee guys.”
Mathis said Bethel has transitioned from focusing on running the ball early in the season to passing it late.
“I think they’re a better football team when they’re running the ball,” Mathis said. “It has been weird the second half of the season they’ve been throwing heavy, heavy, heavy.
“Defensively, it says on paper they’re a 4-2-5. It’s a 3-3-stack… They basically try to bounce everything wide and just run to the football.”
With nine teams in the Mid-South Conference, every week is a bye week for somebody. Last week’s was Cumberland’s turn to take Saturday off, which could make it awkward to come back for only one more game.
“I don’t like it at all having an off week at the end of the season,” Mathis said. “It would make sense to have it in the middle of the season… In the spring season (2021 when there were eight teams in the former Bluegrass Division) they did. Everybody had the same week off.
“The most positive thing about it is we got everybody a little healthy.”
Cumberland will honor its 18 seniors (the 19th is a grad transfer who was honored last year at his previous school) before the game. Mathis said the ideal number of seniors in a given season is in the 20s.
“It does speak volumes because our team is freshman- and sophomore-heavy,” Mathis said. “We don’t have as many older guys as younger guys.”
Mathis said a couple of weeks ago he wanted the Phoenix to finish strong. This is the last chance for that to happen — win or lose.
“My biggest thing would be offensively to finish in the red zone,” Mathis said. “That is where we’ve struggled all year. From 30 to 30 we’ve moved the ball up and down the field. And we did really good things (two weeks ago) against Faulkner. We scored 30 points (in a 44-30 road loss).
“Defensively, and we got some guys banged up in that game, I always feel good about our team if we don’t give up big plays. If we make teams march down the field on us I think we have a great shot.”
