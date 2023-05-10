BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland dropped its second game of Saturday to Freed-Hardeman 7-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark to be eliminated from the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
With Freed-Hardeman and the Cumberlands playing for the championship and earning the league’s automatic bids to the NAIA National Tournament, the Phoenix will have to wait until Thursday at 4 p.m. to see if they will receive an at-large berth.
The Phoenix (35-13-1) lost their second game of the day after leaving 12 runners on base and botching four balls in the field that led to three unearned runs.
Dillon Bland was tagged with the loss after throwing six-plus innings of work scattering seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. He allowed five runs, but just three were earned.
Cumberland outhit Freed-Hardeman in the game with nine hits, but struck out nine times. The Lions played good defense and had a good outing from Luis Torres-Lopes in the pen to help them get the win. Torres-Lopes picked up the win going the final five innings allowing just three hits and one run on five strikeouts.
Freed-Hardeman got on the board first as the Lions sparked a two-out rally. Will McCall hit a double down the line that Sanders fumbles allowing him to get to third and Zach Sanders brought him in with an RBI-single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.
Sanders led off the second with a base knock and Farmer beat out an infield single to put two on with two outs. Dalton smacked a shot past a diving McCall at third base to bring in Sanders and tie the game at 1-1.
In the bottom half, the first batter of the inning reached on an error and Bland issued a walk. A single through the left side loaded the bases with no one out. Bland induced a ground ball double play that scored a run and the next batter reached on error allowing a second run to cross to give Freed-Hardeman a 3-1 lead.
Turney and Hughes both walked to start the third and Sanders was issued a free pass to load the bases. Holyk drove in a run with an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Krump walked to load the bases again, but the Lions got of the jam leaving three runners on base, 3-2 Lions through three.
Dalton led off the fourth with a walk and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. After moving up to third on a fly out, Hughes hit a clutch two-out single to bring him home. After Triplett walked, Sanders hit a clutch RBI-single through the right side to give Cumberland the lead through four at 4-3.
William Kelley started the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff double down the line. He came around to score on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 4-4.
After a scoreless sixth, Bland issued a walk to start the seventh ending his outing. Mitch Rogers came out of the pen after throwing 106 pitches on Thursday and walked the first two batters ending his outing with the bases full. Ian Schilling checked in and induced a ground ball, but it was mishandled in the field, bringing a run home while everyone was safe. Zach Sanders then hit a sac fly to score another run while pinch runner Dawson Massengale came home on a passed ball for a three run inning and 7-4 lead through seven.
Dalton roped a one-out triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth and came in on a groundout by Moreno to chip away at the lead.
Ethan Torres checked in and worked a scoreless eighth giving the Phoenix a chance tailing by two. Down to our last out, Holyk roped a single to right to put the tying run at the plate, but Torres-Looes fanned pinch-hitter Jacob Dukart to end the game and give the Lions a national tournament berth.
Patriots fend off ninth-inning rally to send CU to elimination game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberlands scored nine in the eighth to bust open the game to take a 14-1 lead. Cumberland rattled off 10 runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the Patriots fended off the last-inning rally to win 15-11 and send the Phoenix to the Mid-South Conference loser’s bracket final last Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Cumberland (35-12-1) struck first, but couldn’t get the bats going against Hunter Rigsby and Zach Carlsen until the ninth.
Rigsby went six innings to get the win giving up just two hits with seven strikeouts.
Trevor Muzzi picked up the loss in the game going 5.1 innings. He allowed five hits and five runs while striking out six and walking five.
Tyner Hughes went 3-for-5 for the Phoenix with a double and an RBI. Chewy Sanders collected two hits, Cole Turney hit home run No. 31, and Drew Dalton belted a grand slam.
Josh Simon went 3-for-3 with a homer and a double, Charlie Muniz went 3-for-6 with a double and a home run, and Ryan Shavers went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for the Patriots.
Cumberland struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Hughes roped a double down the left field line to score Turney from first base.
In the top of the second, the Patriots reached on an error and then back-to-back walks loaded the bases full. Muzzi, trying to get out of it, struck out Ryan Shavers, but with two strikes to Josiah Santiago the ball got away from Hughes allowing the runner from third to score and tie the game. He struck out Santiago to strand the runners on second and third.
Sanders roped a double in the gap to leadoff the bottom half and moved up a fly ball to right from Holyk, but Rigsby induced two flyballs to get out of it with a 1-1 score through two.
In the third, Charlie Muniz singled through the left side and then Sujel Arias went yard to push the Patriots on top 3-1.
Ryan Shavers launched a solo shot to left in the fourth to add to the lead and the Patriots chased starter Muzzi in the fifth after two walks. Will Caro checked in and after loading the bases on a hit by pitch, Santiago brought in a run with a sac fly to center for a 5-1 lead through six.
Hitting was contagious for the Patriots in the eighth as they rattled off nine runs on six hits. Ryan Shavers doubled home two, Raphy Almanzar hit a two-RBI single, Charlie Muniz and Josh Simon each hit two-run homers, and Caden Petrey doubled home a run.
Muniz doubled home a run in the final inning for the final run of the game for the Patriots.
Cumberland would score in the last half inning as Drew Dalton singled in Holyk and advanced all the way to third on an error. Moreno hit in Dalton while reaching on an error. Krump drew a walk and Turney jacked an opposite field home run. The Phoenix started the rally over as Hughes, Triplett, and Sanders singled home courtesy runner Dylan Forbes. Holyk followed with a single drawing the Patriots to put in closed Cesar Avila. Dalton greeted Avila with a grand slam to make it 15-11. Farmer beat out an infield single, but Avila retired the next two batters to end the game.
Phoenix win classic over Freed-Hardeman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland won an instant classic over Freed-Hardeman to stay in the winner’s bracket with an 11-9 victory last Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Phoenix (35-11-1) got down 6-1 after three and had to overcome nine walks and three hit by pitches from the staff, but the Phoenix got it done. Matthew Jenkinson was phenomenal out of the bullpen throwing the final four frames allowing just one hit and one run to get the win on the mound. He struck out five.
The bats picked up 14 hits and three homers with huge timely, situational hitting and the defense flipped two double plays to help get out of jams.
Cole Turney went 4-for-6 with his 30th home run of the season. Tim Holyk continues to have a big tournament going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and five RBI. Ian Krupp tallied three hit, Tyner Hughes went 2-for-6, and Juan Moreno hit a clutch home run.
Ethan Torres got the start on the mound throwing four innings giving up seven hits, six runs, five of those were earned, with four walks in the no decision.
Cumberland got to Freed-Hardeman starter Alex Huey early as the Phoenix loaded the bases with two outs for Sanders. He ended up drawing a full-count walk for the first run of the game. The next batter, Tim Holyk continued to stay hot, hitting a ground-rule double off the chalk in the right-field line for two more and 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the first.
The Lions answered with a run on an Adam Smithson double, scoring Christian Presley from first.
Freed-Hardeman packed on four runs in the second to take a 5-3 lead. Torres issued two walks to start the inning and then an error in the field scored the first. William Kelley grounded out to score a run, Presley singled home a run, and Will McCall doubled home the final run of the inning.
The Lions added another run in the third, Cam Madding singled to lead off the inning. Sean Rooney drew a walk and Madding moved to third on a fielder’s choice. Baron Ratliff blooped a ball into center that shortstop Dalton chased down a dead sprint to the outfield allowing Madding to score on a sac fly and push the lead to 6-3 after three.
In the fifth, Turney and Hughes hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Sanders drew a free pass to load the bases and Holyk delivered again with a two-RBI single through the left side. With two outs and Holyk and Sanders on first and third, the Phoenix went with the Dodger play drawing the pickoff from the pitcher. The Lions didn’t fall for it as they had Sanders hung up to dry in a pickle between third and home, but Sanders evaded the tag to slide in safely, tying the game at 6-6.
In the bottom half, the Lions chased starter Ethan Torres after a walk and a double put runners on second and third. Reid Madariaga came in and induced a first pitch fly out to right. Sanders fired a strike towards the plate, freezing the runner at third, but the runner on second strayed too far away as Triplett threw behind him and doubled him off. Madariaga then induced a groundout to hold the Lions scoreless in the inning.
Turney singled again to in the sixth and went first to third on a single from Hughes. He came in to score on a passed ball to give Cumberland the lead at 7-6.
Madariaga lost command in the bottom half, walking the first three batters and hitting McCall to plate a run, ending his outing and bringing in Wilson Central-graduate Matthew Jenkinson with the bases loaded and no one out. One run came in on a fielder’s choice, but that was it as Jenkinson got a big strikeout to leave them full, but the Lions took the lead 8-7 going to the seventh.
On the first pitch of the seventh, Holyk blasted a solo home run over the left field fence to tie the game. His 16th home run of the season. Two batters later, Juan Moreno beefed a go-ahead solo shot for a 9-8 lead through seven.
Cumberland loaded the bases in the eighth and Moreno was hit by a pitch to plate a run, but new pitcher Seth Creasy got a big punch out to leave them full and only allow one run.
Smithson drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half and with two outs Madding gave the ball a ride off the top of the wall in right. The ball caromed away from Farmer and Sanders allowing the runner at first to score on a triple. Jenkinson again had a big strikeout to leave the runner on third and hold on to a 10-9 lead.
Turney supplied an insurance run in the ninth with his 30th bomb of the year to dead center field.
Jenkinson slammed the door shut in the bottom half to close out the win.
