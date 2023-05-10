Phoenix win classic over Freed-Hardeman, 11-9

Tim Holyk drove in five of Cumberland’s runs in the Phoenix’s win over Freed-Hardeman last Friday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland dropped its second game of Saturday to Freed-Hardeman 7-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark to be eliminated from the Mid-South Conference Tournament.

With Freed-Hardeman and the Cumberlands playing for the championship and earning the league’s automatic bids to the NAIA National Tournament, the Phoenix will have to wait until Thursday at 4 p.m. to see if they will receive an at-large berth.

