Cumberland late rally falls short to No. 3 Campbellsville women

Cumberland’s Kayla Gordon goes at a Campbellsville defender for two of her team-high 17 points.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s women fought hard, but could not overcome a halftime deficit as the Phoenix’s late rally fell short against No. 3 Campbellsville 76-65 last Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (4-2, 1-1 Mid-South Conference) battled all game long, but could not overcome an 8-0 stretch the Tigers used to create separation just before the half ended.

