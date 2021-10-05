Cumberland’s men defeated visiting Freed-Hardeman 5-0 Saturday thanks to two multi-goal efforts by Martin Walsh and John Azar.
Cumberland (6-2-1) outshot the Lions 22-9 with nine of the shots for the Phoenix coming on goal.
The game got off to a little bit of a slow start until the 35th minute when Tyler Watson scored his 7th goal of the season to give the Phoenix a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes later, the Phoenix lined up for a free kick that was taken by Brandon Gonzalez. Gonzalez passed the ball up the middle of the box and found John Azar who was able to connect for the Phoenix’s second goal of the game.
Exactly one minute after Cumberland added another goal when Martin Walsh scored off of a Carson Tighe assist to take a 3-0 lead right before the half.
Martin Walsh recorded his second goal of the game right out of the half-time break to make it a 4-0 game. Daniel Picken and Thomas Groenhilder both picked up an assist on the play.
Cumberland extended its lead even further for a 5-0 margin after Azar’s second goal of the game that was assisted by Kyle Carrington. This would wind up being the final goal of the game for both sides and give Cumberland a 5-0 home win over the Lions to give the Phoenix their second conference win of the season.
The Phoenix will hit the road Friday to take on the University of Pikeville Bears in a Mid-South Conference matchup.
Women also dominate 5-0Cumberland’s women defeated Freed-Hardeman 5-0 as freshman defender Grace Morris recorded two goals last Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Phoenix (7-1-1) did not allow a single shot attempt, outshooting the Lions 53-0.
Cumberland got off to a hot start in the first half against Freed-Hardeman. The Phoenix applied constant pressure to the Lions by registering 25 shots and not allowing a single first-half shot from Freed-Hardeman.
CU struck early in the contest after Morris scored her third goal of the season only one minute into the game. Marie Bathe recorded the assist on the play for her eighth assist of the year.
The Phoenix extended their lead to 2-0 after a goal by Brenda Cernas in the 12th minute assisted by Julia Kaset and Brenna Swiger.
Cumberland struck again with 38 minutes remaining in the 2nd half after Haley Stevens found Mollie Gidney across the middle for the Phoenix’s third goal of the game to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead.
The Phoenix found the net for the fourth time after a goal by Bathe. Cernas collected the assist on the play and extended the Phoenix lead to 4-0.
Morris collected her second goal of the game off of a corner kick by Bathe in the 57th minute of the game to give Cumberland a 5-0 lead over the Lions.
Cumberland will be on the road Friday as the Phoenix take on the University of Pikeville.
