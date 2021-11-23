MCKENZIE — Cumberland’s men bounced back with a 78-68 road win over Bethel at Crisp Arena last Saturday evening.
The Phoenix (4-1, 1-1 Mid-South Conference) forced the Wildcats into 24 turnovers that translated to 23 points for the CU. Cumberland finished the game making 32 of 69 shots from the field for 46.4%. The Phoenix made 7 of 21 shots from beyond the arc, but still struggled from the charity stripe, making 7 of 15 free throws. Forty-four points for the Phoenix came from inside the paint.
Tavon King had his second straight 20 point game leading the team with 20 points going 6-of-11 from the field with three three-pointers. Tyler Byrd scored 16 points off the bench while adding five boards.
Isaac Stephens scored 14 points, all of them in the first half, with seven rebounds. Point guard TJ Stargell notched 13 points and led the team in assists with four dimes. Nassir Coleman came off the bench for 27 quality minutes scoring six points and leading the team in boards with 10. Coleman also added three dimes.
Bethel (3-1, 1-1 MSC) could not hang on to the ball all game giving the Phoenix ample opportunities to capitalize. The Wildcats took just 49 shots in the game, 20 less than Cumberland, but made 10 three-pointers in the game.
The Wildcats had three players reach double-figures in points led by Drew Thomas with 17. Thomas caught fire from beyond the arc making five of the team’s 10 threes. Jon Brown scored 15 points and had a team-high eight rebounds. Jamarius Mayberry added 14 points.
After 10 minutes of back-and-forth action, Cumberland trailed Bethel 27-26 when Stargell buried a three-pointer and Cumberland never gave up the lead again. CU would push the lead out to nine going into halftime, 43-34.
Out of the half, the Phoenix would keep the pedal down and push the lead out to 18, 54-36 with 15:12 to play. In response, Bethel answered with an 11-0 run to bring it to just a seven-point advantage 54-47 with 12:21, but that was as close as Bethel would get as CU would cruise to a 78-68 win.
Cumberland will stay on the road for a non-conference game tonight in Conway, Arkansas against Philander Smith. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Phoenix women rally in fourth for comeback road win
MCKENZIE — Cumberland’s women trailed by eight points entering the fourth quarter, but rallied back to get an 82-79 comeback victory in Crisp Arena over Bethel.
Jana Claire Swafford hit a wide-open layup on an inbound play with nine seconds to get the lead and Tyra Johnson knocked down two free throws to seal with a second remaining.
Cumberland (4-3, 1-1 MSC) would not go away after a huge third quarter by the Wildcats posting 30 points and a 23-6 run over the period. Cumberland shot well from the field making 27-of-64 shots for 42.2% and knocked down 9-of-21 triples. CU went 19-of-24 from the charity stripe.
The Phoenix had five players in double-figures led by Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman with 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep. Tyra Johnson scored added 15 on 3-of-11 shooting. She knocked down 6 of 7 free throws and iced the game in the closing seconds.
Tierra Davis posted her second double-double of the season scoring 12 points and posted a game-high 10 rebounds. Swafford and Devon Burns each had big games coming off the bench as Swafford scored 14 points in 20 minutes and Burns added 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting and 5-of-6 from the field.
Bethel (4-2, 1-1 MSC) rarely loses in Crisp Arena but cooled off in the fourth as the Phoenix climbed back in the game. The Wildcats made 28-of-70 shots for and jacked up 33 three-pointers making 12.
The Phoenix outrebounded Bethel 37-29 and CU held the Wildcats to just 13 points off of 14 Cumberland turnovers.
Keely Morrow scored a career-high 23 points off the bench for Bethel. Ryann Roberts scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Millie Bryant added 14 points and Mickey Head scored 12.
Johnson scored nine of Cumberland’s first 11 points to help CU on a 9-0 run early to lead 11-8 at the halfway mark in the first. Back and forth action gave the Wildcats a one point-lead after 10 minutes, 21-20.
Wildcats would go on a 11-6 run over the next five minutes making two three-pointers to lead 31-26, but Cumberland would respond with a 14-3 run to lead at the half 40-34.
Out of the break, Cumberland would extend the lead to nine, but the Wildcats used a huge 23-2 on their way to a 30 point quarter. Despite the big run, CU trailed by just eight heading into the fourth.
Still holding an eight-point advantage with 7:18 to play, Burns knocked down two free throws, Breon Oldham made a layup and Freeman hit a jumper to cut it to 69-67.
After a Bethel bucket, Davis hit an and-one to make it a one-point game with 4:58 to play. The Wildcats would extend the lead back out to five with 2:18 to play, but Johnson buried a three from the wing and Burns hit two free throws to tie it at 77-77.
Cumberland took a one-point lead on a free throw from Davis, but Morrow made a layup to give Bethel a 79-78 lead with 12 seconds to play.
After a timeout, Cumberland drew up a nice in-bound play to find Swafford for a wide-open layup to lead 80-79 with nine seconds to go. Cumberland made a big stop forcing Bethel into a long three-pointer and iced the game with free throws from Johnson to win 82-79.
Cumberland will have its home opener tonight against Georgetown. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
