Cumberland men close Mid-South Conference Championships in sixth place

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men shot a 308 in the final round Tuesday to finish in sixth place at the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Country Club.
Campbellsville University started the day in third, but fired a five-under round as a squad to win the Mid-South Conference championship and earn a bid to the NAIA National Championships. Top-seeded Lindsey Wilson and the University of the Cumberlands tied for second place with 887 strokes. Bethel took fourth and Tennessee Southern finished in fifth.
Tom Scullion was the high-finisher for the Phoenix after shooting a one-over-par 73 to finish tied for 13th. Scullion started the day in 21st and moved up eight spots for a Top 15 finish. He picked up four birdies on the round.
Patrick Chesnut finished tied for 18th after shooting a 79 in the final round. Chesnut had a three-round total of 229. He picked up three birdies, eight bogeys, and a double in the final round.
Christian Lindgreen finished in 21st at 230 strokes. Lindgreen shot a five-over 77 in the final round with three birdies, four bogeys, and two doubles.
Will Samuelsson notched a 77 in his final round to finish with 232 strokes. He picked up just one birdie on No. 2, four bogeys, and two doubles. Justin Reed finished in 43rd after shooting a 92 in the final round.
Campbellsville’s Kobe Hill shot a four-under in the final round to claim the individual conference championship. Ivan Ninkovic from Lindsey Wilson and William Ekeroth from the Cumberlands tied for second.
The tournament marked the final tournament of the season for the Phoenix.
CU’s Scullion, Lindgreen named second team All-MSC
Cumberland’s Tom Scullion and Christian Lindgreen were named to the second team All-Mid-South Conference golf team, announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Scullion, a freshman from Wiltshire, England, has averaged 74.2 strokes per round this season playing in nine tournaments. He has been Cumberland’s top-finisher in six of the nine events. He shot a low-round of 68 at the Blue Raider Invite earlier this spring. He earned Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week once this season.
Lindgreen, a junior from Fleet, England, also earned a spot on the second team after posting the second-best average on the team at 75.4 per round. Scullion played 22 rounds across eight tournaments this season. He finished as the Phoenix’s top individual in three events this season taking fifth at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview, tied for sixth at the Carey Collegiate and tied for 12th at the MSC Spring Invite.
Lindsey Wilson’s Ivan Ninkovic was named the MSC Golfer and Freshman of the Year. Lindsey Wilson’s Eric Wyrick was voted the MSC Coach of the Year by his peers while Tennessee Southern’s Tommy Clem earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
The all-conferences teams were determined by the Golfstat individual rankings following the MSC Spring Tournament.
Both the first and second teams are comprised of 10 players. The 10 highest ranked players made first team with the next highest 10 earning second team honors.
Cumberland’s Christian Lindgreen was named to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team.
Seth Clayton, Andrew Lena, Christian Lindgreen, Justin Reed and Will Samuelsson each earned a spot on the Academic All-Conference team given to sophomores or greater with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher.
