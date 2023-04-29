Cumberland men close Mid-South Conference Championships in sixth place

Will Samuelson

 Cumberland University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men shot a 308 in the final round Tuesday to finish in sixth place at the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Country Club.

Campbellsville University started the day in third, but fired a five-under round as a squad to win the Mid-South Conference championship and earn a bid to the NAIA National Championships. Top-seeded Lindsey Wilson and the University of the Cumberlands tied for second place with 887 strokes. Bethel took fourth and Tennessee Southern finished in fifth.

