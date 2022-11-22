Cumberland men cruise past Campbellsville, 93-75

Tyler Byrd led Cumberland with 18 first-half points off the bench.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Five Phoenix scored in double-figures as Cumberland’s men cruised to a 93-75 win over Mid-South Conference rival Campbellsville last Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

Cumberland (5-1, 2-0 MSC) went on big runs in the first half to create a big lead and then cruised to the 18-point win. The Phoenix shot 36-of-62 (58.1%) and hit eight 3s. Cumberland forced Campbellsville into 17 turnovers that translated to 24 points. The Phoenix scored 44 points in the paint.

