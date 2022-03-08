Cumberland men drop exhibition match to Belmont

NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men fells to Belmont in an exhibition tennis match last Friday afternoon.
The Phoenix won just one match on the day and that was in doubles as the duo of German Suarez and Daniel Wessels picked up a 7-5 win over Jack Randall and Arthur Toledo.
Belmont swept all the singles action in straight sets. The Phoenix will be back in action next weekend at Pikeville and the Cumberlands to open up conference play.
