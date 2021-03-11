Cumberland men fall 3-0 at No. 4 Campbellsville

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men (6-9, 3-4 MSC) lost 3-0 on the road in a Mid-South Conference matchup to fourth-ranked Campbellsville University (15-3, 7-1) on Tuesday.
The Phoenix found themselves down early in the first set after a series of errors saw them down 5-2. The Phoenix clawed back into the set, though, with back-to-back kills from Luka Ilic and Jordan Pierce to cut the lead to 8-7. The two teams traded point for point until Cumberland took a 12-11 lead after a kill from Christian Lester. Cumberland got into a bit of a hole after a service ace from Mason Chambers gave the Tigers an 18-15 lead. The Campbellsville offense went on a 4-0 run to win the set 25-21.
Cumberland started the second set with answers for the Tiger’s Points, tying them up at 3-3 on a kill from Christian Lester. Campbellsville played mistake-free volleyball from that point and jumped out to an 11-6 lead. Cumberland battled back with a series of kills from Luka Ilic and a Jordan Pierce service ace to trail 21-15. The Tigers went on to win the set 25-18.
The third set started much better for the Cumberland men as they jumped out to a 5-4 lead after a big swing from Christian Lester. Tyler Sturzoiu then chipped in a service ace to give the Phoenix an 8-5 lead. Cumberland jumped ahead 13-11 had Campbellsville reeling by forcing them to commit multiple errors. The Phoenix hed that two-point lead after Luka Ilic hit a big spike to make the score 17-15. The Tigers went on a 6-2 run to take a 21-19 lead over the Phoenix late in the set. The Tigers held on and won the third set 25-22 and the match 3-0.
On the day, Cumberland had 33 kills across three sets, while Campbellsville registered 47. The Phoenix were active defensively, tallying 31 digs on the match. Campbellsville recorded a hitting percentage of .419 while Cumberland notched a .169 percentage.
Leading the way individually for the Phoenix in kills was Jordan pierce with 12. Pierce was outstanding as he recorded 17 assists, seven digs, two service aces, and a hitting percentage of .571. Christian Lester also had a solid outing, tallying 11 assists. Mason Chambers comes in second on the squad with six digs.
The Phoenix are scheduled to take the court Saturday at Georgetown (Ky.) College at 10 a.m.
