Cumberland’s men are favored to win the Mid-South Conference golf championship, according to the MSC preseason poll, released by the conference Wednesday.
The Phoenix recorded their highest finish in the NAIA Championships as a team last season making the cut and posting a 10th-place finish. Cumberland earned a share of the MSC regular-season title and finished as the tournament runner-up. The Phoenix are returning four All-Mid-South Conference performers from last season, including NAIA All-American and Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year Isaac Walker.
Joining Walker is Adrian Steeger, a first-team all-conference performer and the 2018-19 Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year. Tomi Acotto and Will Samuelsson return as second-team All-Mid-South award winners. The Phoenix also return senior Reece Gaddes, a Wilson Central High-graduate who won the Music City Invitational as an individual last fall.
Lindsey Wilson totaled 90 points in the poll and the final four first-place votes to come in second. The Blue Raiders were co-regular season champions a year ago.
Campbellsville is in third place with 84 voting points. The Tigers won the MSC tournament title last season. Cumberlands is slotted fourth with 65 points and Tennessee Southern received 48 voting points to finish fifth in the poll.
Freed-Hardeman finished sixth with 46 points. Thomas More is seventh with 39 points while Pikeville and Shawnee State tied for eighth with 38 points. Georgetown and Bethel round out the poll with 33 and 28 points, respectively.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Women ranked fourthCumberland’s women rank fourth in the Mid-South Conference pre-season coaches poll announced Wednesday by league officials.
Last season, Cumberland endured a fourth-place finish at the Mid-South Conference championship that granted the Phoenix an at-large birth to the NAIA National Championships.
They return junior Pilar Scenna and sophomores Ida Furuheim, Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu from last year’s squad that finished in 20th at the nationals.
Pilar Scenna was named first team all-conference while Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu were named second team.
Cumberland’s only departure, Raquel Romero Valverde, was also a first team All-MSC selection.
Head coach Rich Williams brings in three freshmen recruits to compete with the returners from last year’s group, including Jasmine Sachdev, Anna Krieger and Morgan Lutts.
As for the rest of the poll, Campbellsville earned 97 points and two of the 11 first-place votes. Lindsey Wilson comes in second with 86 points and three first-place votes.
Cumberlands comes in third with 85 points and four first-place votes following last season, where the Patriots captured both the MSC regular season and tournament titles.
The Phoenix sit fourth with 77 points and the final two first-place votes. Pikeville comes in fifth with 57 points, while Georgetown is sixth with 49 points.
Freed-Hardeman is ranked seventh with 43 points, Thomas More is eighth with 39, and Bethel is ninth with 25.
Tennessee Southern and Shawnee State round out the poll with 24 and 23 points, respectively.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.