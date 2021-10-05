Cumberland men finish 14th at MSC Baker Shootout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men finished in 14th place at the Mid-South Conference Baker Shootout over the weekend.
The tournament marked the start of the 2021-22 men’s bowling season. Tennessee Southern took home the hardware after knocking down 7765 pins over the two days.
The tournament included 40 games of baker-style bowling with 20 games on Saturday and the final 20 games on Sunday.
Cumberland had a day one total pin-count of 3361. That averages out to a score of 168 per game. The Phoenix had plenty of positives to take away from the first day of competition, including high games of 234, 212, and 220.
Cumberland had a very similar performance on the second day of the competition, recording a total pin count of 3362, one pin higher than the previous day. Their second-day average score remained at 168 overall. The team recorded high games of 214 and 205 in the final block of 20 to finish in 14th place overall.
Cumberland will the lanes again Oct. 23 at the Lynne Jordan Memorial Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
