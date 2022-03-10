PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Cumberland’s men finished in ninth place at the Skyhawk Invitational at Callaway Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.
Reinhardt held up as the day-one leader to get the victory on a very tough field. The Eagles shot an 890 as a squad and had the overall winner in Hunter Clay.
Point University slipped all the way to fifth after the second round, but fired a 293 in the final round to take second place.
Lindsey Wilson finishes in third, and Tennessee Wesleyan took fourth. Morningside jumped up two spots to take fourth and Southeastern slipped from second to sixth.
The University of Mobile took seventh, one shot behind the Fire, Grand View took eighth, and the Phoenix finished in ninth. Milligan and Faulkner finished behind Cumberland in a tie for tenth.
Cumberland struggled in the first round taking two scores over 80 for a 315 in the first round, but the Phoenix bounced back and played solid golf in the second and third round with a 301 and a 305 for a total of 921.
Isaac Walker picked up his play from the first round carding an even-par 72 in the second round and a four-over 76 in the third. He finished tied for 21st with 229 strokes.
Tomi Acotto tied with Walker in 21st. Acotto posted a 74 and a 75 in the second and third round to finish with 229 as well.
Will Samuelsson tied for 31st position with a 231. Samuelsson carded a solid three-over 75 in the second round and finished with a five-over-par 77.
Adrian Steeger slipped in the standings notching an 80 and a 77 in the final rounds today. Steeger finished tied for 37th place.
Christian Lindgreen, competing as an individual, finished tied for 47th place. Lindgreen finished with 235 strokes with a 80 and a 79 in today’s rounds.
Wilson Central-graduate Reece Gaddes tied for 66th posting a 83 and a 79 in the second and third round and finished with 243 shots.
The Phoenix will return to the links on March 21-22 at the Wolf Pack Invitational hosted by Loyola in New Orleans. CU will be taking on the Bayou Oaks course.
