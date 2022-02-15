BOWLING GREEN — Cumberland’s men followed up their first-day performance at the Mid-South Championships with a great day in the double-elimination baker bracket where they knocked off some higher-seeded teams last Friday.
CU’s run eventually came to an end with a loss to No. 2 Pikeville 4-0.
Cumberland started its day with a 4-1 loss to the No. 5 seeded Thomas More Saints, putting them in the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament. (G1: 124-232 TMU, G2: 203-150 CU, G3: 205-177 TMU, G4: 225-145 TMU, G5 208-183 TMU)
The Phoenix faced off against No. 13 seeded Union College and narrowly advanced with a 4-3 match win over the Bulldogs (G1: 182-175 CU, G2: 202-199 UC, G3: 137-131 UC, G4: 194-153 CU, G5: 194-153 CU, G6: 190-160 UC, G7: 205-19 CU)
With the win, Cumberland moved on to take on the No. 3 seeded University of the Cumberlands and handled them with relative ease as they moved on with a 4-0 sweep. (G1: 167-146, G2: 224-187, G3: 158-150, G4: 204-174)
Cumberland continued to string together solid games in their next match against No. 10 seeded Life. The Phoenix went down 0-2 in the match and went 4-0 the rest of the way to top the Running Eagles 4-2. (G1: 181-190 LU, G2: 161-168 LU, G3: 183-167 CU, G4: 202-163 CU, G5: 214-204 CU, G6: 245-166 CU).
The exciting Cumberland run came to an end with a 4-0 loss to No. 2 seeded Pikeville in round five. The Phoenix needed to win to advance to Saturday’s final four teams but fell just short against a top-five program in the NAIA in terms of RPI. The Phoenix ended the day with a 3-2 record at the tournament. (G1: 217-161 UPike, G2: 197-171 Upike, G3: 235-158 UPike, G4: 177-160 UPike).
With the loss, Cumberland’s season came to an end in NAIA play, but the Phoenix do have opportunities to play in other tournaments before the spring semester ends.
Women go 0-2BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s womenlost their first two matches in the double-elimination format to end their Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships run.
Cumberland came into the tournament as the No. 10 seed and dropped their first match to No. 7 Bethel, 4-0: 167-131, 200-148, 182-140, 189-158 sending them to the loser’s bracket.
The Phoenix then took on 8-seed Union after they lost to top-ranked Tennessee Southern. Cumberland won the second game of the match 4 -1 loss to Union: 141-131, 128-190, 194-148, 179-174, 173-164.
The losses ended the women’s bowling team’s 2021-2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.