Cumberland men hold on for 76-71 season-opening win over Reinhardt

Jaylen Negron (3) came off the Cumberland bench to score 14 points.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men opened their basketball season with a 76-71 win over RV Reinhardt on Tuesday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix had control of the first half, but a late run by the Eagles forced CU to gut out a big win.

