Cumberland men host Life in MSC first round tonight

Cumberland’s men’s basketball will at home today to host Life University at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Mid-South Conference Tournament at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland and Life have each won their home game in the series. In Lebanon, the Phoenix defeated the Running Eagles in regulation with a score of 74-71. Brandon Levier and Jalen Duke led the Phoenix by posting 19 points, while Aaron Ridley tallied in 12 points and Heath Starkey scoring 10 of his own. On the road, Cumberland couldn’t keep up with the Eagles, as Antwan Maxwell recorded 25 points and Connor Gamble posted 22 points.
The winner of the game Tuesday night will advance to the quarterfinals to play the No. 1 seed Georgetown on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. The tournament resumes on Sunday with the semifinals, followed by the championship game on Monday night. All events will be played at Bowling Green Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
(1) Georgetown vs winner of (8) Cumberland vs (9) Life
(2) Cumberlands vs (7) Pikeville
(3) Thomas More vs (6) Lindsey Wilson
(4) Shawnee State vs (5) Campbellsville
Cumberland’s women opened tournament play last night at Life University in Marietta, Ga., with the winner catching top-seed Campbellsville at 1 p.m. Friday in Bowling Green Arena.
Other women’s quarterfinal games are:
(2) Lindsey Wilson vs (7) Georgetown
(3) Shawnee State vs (6) Cumberlands
(4) Thomas More vs (5) Pikeville
