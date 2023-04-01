Cumberland’s men remained the No. 12 team in the NAIA in the newest edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches poll, released on Wednesday.

The Phoenix are riding a seven-game win streak since the end of February with wins over No. 8 Lindsey Wilson and NCAA Division I program Austin Peay. Their last lost came on February 19 to the hands of eight-time defending national champion and No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett.

