Cumberland’s men remained the No. 12 team in the NAIA in the newest edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches poll, released on Wednesday.
The Phoenix are riding a seven-game win streak since the end of February with wins over No. 8 Lindsey Wilson and NCAA Division I program Austin Peay. Their last lost came on February 19 to the hands of eight-time defending national champion and No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett.
CU stands at 14-5 overall this season with six matches left in the regular season.
The Phoenix are in Mid-South Conference play with a key match this weekend against No. 17 Cumberlands at home.
Keiser Seahawks remain at the top of the rankings with a record of 11-4 and 343 points. Georgia Gwinnett, Tennessee Wesleyan, Northwestern Ohio, and William Woods (Mo.) round out the top five teams. Keiser has been dominant this season and has won eight straight matches, including wins over No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4. Their only losses have come to the top 3 teams at the NCAA Division II level and NCAA Division I Kennesaw State. Georgia Gwinnett has also been impressive this season, winning 14 of their 15 matches, with their only loss of the year to Keiser to snap a win streak of 173 matches. Tennessee Wesleyan has only lost one match this season to Gwinnett.
In the Mid-South Conference, Cumberland is the highest-ranked team at No. 12 with a record of 14-5. Lindsey Wilson checks in at No. 15 with an 8-5 record. Cumberlands drops one spot, but remains in the top 20 at No. 18 with a record of 11-3. Campbellsville is receiving votes in the poll as the final MSC team.
