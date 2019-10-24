Cumberland men's golf finishes fifth in fall finale

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. -- Cumberland men's golf climbed up three spots to finish in fifth place at the AAC Fall Preview hosted at Barnsley Gardens Resort.
The Phoenix shot much better in their second and third rounds, shooting a 301 in Round two and a 304 in Round three. They were able to climb up the leaderboard to finish in fifth place, surpassing conference rival Lindsey Wilson, which finished in eighth place. Point University climbed up from fourth to win the tournament, shooting a 893 as a team.
Steeger continued to play well, shooting a 73 and a 76 in Rounds two and three. Steegar carded two birdies Tuesday on Hole 1 and hole 16. He also picked up 10 pars and six bogeys to finish the round today at 4-over, finishing in a tie for fourth place.
Freshman Isaac Walker finished in a tie for sixth place, carding a Round-two even par and a Round-three 76. He picked up a birdie on par 4 hole 5 and five bogeys Tuesday.
Bryson Smith got better with each round. He finished with a 78 on round two and a 77 to complete the tournament. Smith could have finished better than he did, but double-bogeyed two par-fours along with picking up two bogeys.
Jacob Nolen shot the best round of the day for the Phoenix, carding one birdie and four bogeys for a 3-over 75. Nolen shot an 84 and an 83 in Rounds one and two. He improved his score by eight strokes Tuesday and moved up to a tie for 55th after being in a tie for 75th at the end of Monday.
Josh Wiseman also showed great improvement from his Round one score of an 86, carding back-to-back 78's. Wiseman finished Round 3 with one birdie on Hole 5, a 516-yard par 5, and seven bogeys Tuesday.
The Phoenix have completed their fall schedule and will look to continue building momentum in the spring going into the Mid-South Conference tournament and NAIA tournament.
Phoenix women finish Roadrunner Classic tied for fifth
COHUTTA, Ga. -- Cumberland's women carded the best round of the day, 308, to move up two more spots on the leaderboard, leaving the Roadrunner Classic in a tie for fifth place Tuesday.
The Phoenix shot a 95-over, 959, for the tournament, tying with 11th-ranked Loyola (La.) and 22nd-ranked Southeastern. No. 7 Dalton State won the tournament, overtaking fourth-ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) on the final day, finishing with a 917. Outside of the top two, every other team struggled over the tournament due to tough pin locations and difficult greens, but the Phoenix improved every day.
Senior Ana Laura Pages Preuss made a huge move on the final day, jumping 16 individual leaderboard spots into a tie for 16th off the back of a one-over, 73. Pages Preuss started her day on 15 and sat at three-under after her first 12 holes, birdying two, four, and seven. Her only holes of worse than par golf came on four of the final six holes. Her 73 tied for the best card of the day and only two players turned in cards with better scores over the course of the tournament.
Raquel Romero Valverde teed off on hole 14 today, moving up seven spots to a tie for 20th with a five-over, 77. The senior started her day with a bogey and double bogey, but pulled things back under control with 10 straight pars. She ended her day on a high note, sinking a birdie putt on the final hole.
Second year player Maria Pilar Scenna posted her first sub-80 round of the Roadrunner Classic with a final day 78, moving up into a tie for 30th. Pilar Scenna cut down on the bogeys and double bogeys, carding only five and one on the day, respectively. Her lone birdie came on 13 to get her back to eight-over-par.
Tilde Rolandsson maintained her position on the leaderboard at a tie for 24th with an 80. The freshman had a rough start to the day, earning a triple bogey on 13 and bogeys on the next two holes, but rebounded pretty well through the rest of her day, parring 12 of the remaining holes.
Ida Lihufvudh rounded out the list of Cumberland golfers, finishing the tournament 40th with a final day 83. The freshman sat at even-par through four after a birdie on two, but bogies on 10 of the remaining holes brought her down to her final score.
Cumberland will take part in one more fall tournament, the Metro Parks/ Town and Country Invitational, next week before taking a break until the spring.
