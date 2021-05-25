Cumberland men take 10th at NAIA Golf Championships

SILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland’s men shot a 302 in Friday’s final round to finish with 1197 after four rounds to claim their highest finish in program history in the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run.
The Phoenix finished 10th in the tournament and head coach Rich Williams was really pleased with the performance overall.
Reece Gaddes fires his best round of the tournament in the final round shooting a 72. Gaddes started his day with a birdie, picked up a bogey on No. 2, and a birdie at No. 4. The Mt. Juliet native went one-under on the front. He picked up three birdies on the back at No. 10, No. 12, and No. 17, but two bogeys and a double-bogey carded him the one-over-par round.
Isaac Walker finished his final round with a 76. He carded two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine for a one-over nine holes. On the back, he posted three bogeys, one double bogey, and a birdie on No. 17 for the five-over. Walker shot a 296 over the four days to lead the Phoenix on the leaderboard and finish tied for 28th.
Steeger started his day with three pars, but bogeys on No. 4, No. 7, and No. 8 led him to three-over through the front. Steeger could not get any strokes back on the back nine with two more bogeys and a double bogey on No. 18. Steeger posted a 299 over the tournament three strokes behind Walker for a 28th place finish.
Smith struggled to open the round posting five bogeys and one birdie through the first six holes. He settled in to close the front nine with three straight pars. After a par on No. 10, Smith bogeyed No. 11 before getting that stroke back with a birdie on No. 12, but bogeyed No. 16 for a one-over back nine and seven-over 78. Smith finished with a 301 on the tournament.
Samuelsson also started slowly with a bogey on No. 1 and a double bogey on No. 2, but would par the next six holes before a bogey on No. 9 to close the front. On the back, he fired a birdie on a No. 10 before two pars, but a string of three straight bogeys on No. 13, 14, and 15 hurt his score. Samuelsson would birdie the final hole to finish at 76.
Dalton State edged defending national champions Texas Wesleyan by one stroke to claim the national championship. Keiser took third place five strokes back and Point University finished in fourth six strokes behind. The Phoenix were 26 shots behind the national champions.
