Cumberland men take fifth at AAC Fall Invitational

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Cumberland’s men finished the AAC Fall Championship in fifth place after carding their best round of the tournament Tuesday at Barnsley Garden Resorts.
The Phoenix fired a 307 in the final round to finish the tournament with 927 total strokes. Dalton State started the day in first place and finished in first defeating South Carolina-Beaufort by six strokes. Point University finished in third place and Reinhardt took fourth. Cumberland beat four nationally-ranked teams in No. 8 Lindsey Wilson, No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 18 Truett-McConnell, and No. 22 SCAD.
Isaac Walker posted the best round of the day for Cumberland shooting a one-over-par 73. Walker finished the tournament at 11-over-par to finish in a tie for 15th place. He moved up eight spots after starting the day in 23rd place. Walker notched four birdies and five bogeys today.
Will Samuelsson finished in a tie for 21st place. Samuelsson had a great day yesterday carding a four-over in two rounds but shot an 83 in the final round to slip down 13 spots.
Domino Mollesand continued to improve in the final round notching the second-best mark for the Phoenix today with a three-over-par, 75. Mollesand marked two birdies on the front, but a string of four-straight bogeys knocked him back. He went one-over on the back-nine for his score. The freshman finished in a tie for 29th place.
Adrian Steeger also improved upon his scores from yesterday shooting a 76. Steeger was one-over-par through the first 14 holes and suffered a triple bogey on No. 15 to bring him to four-over. Steeger finished in a tie for 41st.
Christian Lindgreen carded an 87 in the final round and finished in 57th place in the tournament.
John Houk closed out the win individually from Tennessee Wesleyan carding an insane eight-under on three rounds. Jacob Thomas from South Carolina-Beaufort finished in second place and Matthew Cleary finished in third.
Cumberland has one more tournament this fall at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview in Bowling Green on Nov. 1-2. The tournament will count towards the regular-season Mid-South Conference Championship.
Nutu named MSC Women’s Golfer of the WeekCumberland sophomore Nathalie Nutu was named Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Monday after winning the Georgetown College Women’s Invitational last week.
Nutu finished the tournament shooting a 152, 8-over-par, to earn her second win of the season and third win of her collegiate career.
On day one, she posted a 79 to sit in a tie for eighth place. She was six strokes behind the leader before she fired a 1-over-par to defeat the defending NAIA individual national champion Gracie Parrott by one stroke. She notched four birdies and nine pars in the final round.
The Phoenix won the tournament as a team and have one more event this fall, the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview on October 25-26 in Bowling Green, Ky.
This is Nutu’s first Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week honors of the season and her career.
