Cumberland men upset No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan

Cumberland’s men upset No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan 4-3 the home opener Wednesday afternoon at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix played well in doubles taking the point as the duos of Dan Slapnik Trost and Adrian Hrzic and German Suarez and Daniel Wessels and German Suarez picked up 6-4 wins at No. 2 and No. 3.
In singles action, it was a battle top to bottom, but Cumberland slightly edged the Wildcats as Hughes N’Goma won at No. 2, 6-4, 6-2, Wessels won at No. 6, 6-4, 6-4, and Slapnik Trost clinched it again at No. 5 in tiebreakers 7-5, 7-5.
The win over Indiana Wesleyan is the first win over a top-5 team for the men’s program since 2018 when the team beat No. 4 Campbellsville and No. 5 Northwestern Ohio in back-to-back matches.
“It was a great victory to show us that we are strong enough to fight for big things this season. It was a rough start this season competing against strong teams from the NCAA, but it helped us to prepare to face high competition from other NAIA teams,” head coach Thiago Lins said.
“There is a long road ahead and we are looking forward to lots of great battles in the weeks to come. Great team effort today from all team players and staff.”
Cumberland took on Belmont in an exhibition match yesterday and will open up Mid-South Conference play next week.
Women fall 4-0 to No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan
Cumberland’s women fell to No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan at at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts 4-0 Wednesday.
Indiana Wesleyan took two out of the three doubles matches as Maria Arbelaez and Elina Sungatullina defeated Mendez and Dveksler in a tiebreaker.
The Phoenix were not able to pick up any wins in singles matches. Cumberland combined to win just four games, losing all in straight sets.
