Cumberland men wins MSC regular season golf championship

CROSSVILLE — Cumberland’s men second at the Mid-South Conference Spring Classic on Tuesday to win the regular-season golf championship.
The Phoenix fired the lowest score of the day with a 298, 10-over-par as a team, to jump ahead of Lindsey Wilson and Campbellsville to take second place at the tournament. The finish pushed them to have enough points to claim their second Mid-South Conference regular season title in a row. Last season, CU had a share of the title with Lindsey Wilson.
Tennessee Southern won the tournament by two strokes over the Phoenix as the FireHawks finished with 906 strokes. Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson finished tied for third and the University of the Cumberlands finished in fifth.
The Phoenix posted three top-10 finishes led by Isaac Walker tied for seventh. Walker shot a two-over 74 in the final round for a total of 226 strokes. He shot a one-over on the front with two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey and a one-over on the back with two birdies and three bogeys.
Domino Mollesand carded the lowest score of the day for Cumberland with a 73. He finished tied for ninth place with Christian Lindgreen with 227 total shots. Mollesand went even-par on the front with three birdies and three bogeys and was one-over on the back.
Lindgreen shot a steady two-over netting 12 pars with two birdies and four bogeys on the day.
Tomi Acotto finished with 231 strokes tied for 16th place.
Acotto posted a 77 in the final round with four birdies, seven bogeys and one double.
Seth Clayton finished in 24th place after carding an 8- in the final round. Clayton totaled 234 strokes on the tournament.
Reece Gaddes and Adrian Steeger, playing as individuals, finished tied for 20th and tied for 33rd, respectively. Gaddes shot a 78 in the final round and Steeger shot a 79.
Tennessee Southern’s Justin Johns earned medalist honors after finishing the tournament with a 5-over par 221 (77-69-75).
Cumberland will be back in action at the end of April at the Mid-South Conference Championships held at Bowling Green Country Club.
