Cumberland University men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule featuring 14 home contests and 12 games against teams that made the NAIA National Tournament last season.
The Phoenix will take on Tennessee Tech in an exhibition October 27 in Cookeville. Their first official contest will be at home on November 1 against Reinhardt University and the Phoenix will stay at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court to take on Bryan College on November 4.
The Phoenix will head to Portsmouth, Ohio to take part in the star-filled Mid-South Conference/Crossroads League Crossover. Cumberland will open the Classic on November 12 against Marian University and will take on St. Francis the following day.
CU will open conference play anda four-game homestand on November 17 against Lindsey Wilson. Campbellsville will come to town two days later. Cumberland will face Tennessee Southern at home two days before Thanksgiving. Following Thanksgiving, the Phoenix will take on Oakwood on November 28.
The Phoenix will start December with three straight road conference games starting with new MSC foe Wilberforce on December 1. CU will head to Crestview Hills, Ky., from Ohio to square off with last season’s MSC champion Thomas More on December 3. The road set will end back in Tennessee with a game at Freed-Hardeman.
Cumberland will finish the first half of the schedule at home against Bethel on December 10, Georgetown on December 15 and the Cumberlands on December 17 before Christmas break.
To start the new year, Cumberland will go to Portsmouth, Ohio, and take on Shawnee State on January 5. From there, CU will head over to Pikeville, Ky., to take on the University of Pikeville on January 7. CU will be back at home the next week against Thomas More and Wilberforce on January 12 and 14, respectively, before going back on the road against Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson on January 19 and 21.
CU has five straight road games from January 31-February 16 taking on Oakwood, Tennessee Southern, the Cumberlands, Georgetown and Bethel. Senior Day and the final regular-season game will be against Freed-Hardeman on February 18.
The Mid-South Conference Tournament will open with an Opening Round game played between the No. 5 — No. 12 seeds of the tournament hosted by the higher seeds. The quarterfinals will be played in Bowling Green on February 25, semifinals on February 26, and the championship February 27.
