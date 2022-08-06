Cumberland University men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule featuring 14 home contests and 12 games against teams that made the NAIA National Tournament last season.

The Phoenix will take on Tennessee Tech in an exhibition October 27 in Cookeville. Their first official contest will be at home on November 1 against Reinhardt University and the Phoenix will stay at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court to take on Bryan College on November 4.

