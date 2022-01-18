Cumberland men's volleyball drop both day two matches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland’s men dropped a pair of matches in day two to go 0-4 in the Men’s Volleyball MMVI Tournament hosted by Cornerstone University.
The Phoenix lost their first match of the day in three sets to RV Siena Heights. The Phoenix struggled in the match posting a -.072 hit percentage while also recording 29 errors. Codville Rogers led Cumberland with six kills while Christian Lester recorded four kills and seven digs. Ben Douglas also collected a team high nine assists in the loss.
Cumberland started off set one with three kills and a service ace to help give the Phoenix an early 6-5 lead. The Saints would quickly answer by going on a 9-0 run to jump out to a commanding 14-6 lead. Ramon Matos collected four service aces in a row in the run. Siena Heights continued to extend their big lead and went on to win set one 25-13.
Set two started with good back and forth action with both teams trading kills bringing the score to 4-5 with the Phoenix trailing. Siena Heights gradually started pulling away with multiple small runs before they went on an 8-2 run to win 25-15 and take a 2-0 set lead in the match.
The Saints kept their momentum going into set three as they found themselves with an early 8-5 lead.
Another 5-1 run would extend their lead further to 13-6. Rogers helped the Phoenix answer with back to back kills but ultimately the Saints would run away with the set to win 25-16.
Cumberland falls in their second game of the day in three sets to Lawrence Tech. Errors continued to bite the Phoenix as they finished the match with 25 total errors. Cumberland improved their hitting percentage from game one but they still struggled posting a hitting percentage of .011.
Douglas led the way for the Phoenix in the loss by collecting 17 assists and 13 digs. Austin Runyard provided a solid performance with a team high .278 attack percentage and eight kills.
Cumberland started set one with Runyard collecting two kills to help gain an early 3-0 lead. The Phoenix stretched their lead further to 7-3 before the Blue Devils answered with an 8-1 run to take an 11-8 lead. Three attack errors in a row by the Blue Devils helped even the match back up at 13 a piece. Unfortunately for Cumberland, Lawrence Tech answered again with a 7-1 run and eventually closed out the set to win 25-21.
Lawrence Tech took control in the second set with a 13-10 lead before going on a 7-1 run to gain a nine point lead. The Blue Devils followed it up with another 6-1 run to end the set at 25-13 and take a 2-0 lead on the match.
Cumberland took an early 3-0 lead thanks to two kills and an attack error. The Blue Devils responded with a 5-0 run bringing them to a 7-4 lead. Errors stopped the Phoenix from taking control and ultimately helped Lawrence Tech sustain a 2-3 point lead over the course of the set. The Phoenix showed late life but could not fully get things going as they lost the final set 25-22.
Cumberland will be back in action at home this coming Saturday for three matches against Milligan University, Carolina University and Kentucky State University at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Phoenix fall in season opener
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland’s men dropped a pair of matches in their season opener at the Men’s Volleyball MMVI Tournament hosted by Cornerstone University.
The Phoenix lost their first match of the day in straight sets to RV Aquinas. The Phoenix struggled hitting in the first match posting a .099 hit percentage. Middle Codville Rogers led the way with seven kills while newcomer Ben Douglad posted 18 assists in the loss.
In the first set, the Phoenix and Saints battled back and forth with neither side gaining an early advantage to a 10-10 match. At that point Aquinas went on a 5-0 swing to take the lead and held on without giving up the lead the rest of the set to win 25-23.
Aquinas jumped out to a large lead in the second set going on a 4-1 run and backing that up with a 5-2 run to get up big. The Saints cruised to a second set victory winning 25-16.
Tied at 7-7 in the third set, Cumberland jumped ahead with a 3-1 spurt and got up big after a 5-0 run to get up 16-10. The Phoenix held a six point lead at 18-12 before Aquinas used a pair of service aces, a couple errors by Cumberland and two kills on a 6-1 run to get right back in it. The Saints would go on to close the game on a 7-1 run and hand the Phoenix their first loss of the season.
Cumberland dropped the second game of the day to host Cornerstone in four sets. Cumberland hit better in game two notching a .149 hit percentage, but errors spoiled the match with the Golden Eagles.
Newcomer Griffin Newby led the Phoenix in kills with 10 and libero Caled Ginnings notched double figure digs for the first time of the season. Christian Lester and Austin Smalley also added nine kills while Rogers tallied eight.
Tied at 6-6 in the first set, a couple Cumberland errors allowed Cornerstone to gain a lead where the Golden Eagles held that margin to 15-13. Cornerstone tacked on three-straight from a service error and two attack errors by Cumberland to push it out to five. Cumberland closed the gap with a 3-0 a kill from Smalley and Newby and an error from Cornerstone, but couldn’t catch up dropping set one, 25-22.
Trailing 3-2 in the second, CU went on a 5-0 run off kills from Lester and Smalley and three Cornerstone errors to take the lead early, but the Golden Eagles rallied to tie it at 8-8. At 10-10, Cornerstone would go on a 5-1 spurt to take a big 15-11, but Cumberland fought right back in the match with a 4-0 run. Cumberland would keep it at a one-point game until 18-17, but the Golden Eagles just edged out the Phoenix in the second to win the set 25-23 and take a 2-0 lead.
Cumberland picked up the first set victory of the season in the third set. Tied at 14-14, Cornerstone began to take momentum to get up by three at 20-17. Cumberland showed great resilience trailing 22-19 closing the set on a 5-0 run to win the set and force a fourth set.
The Golden Eagles took control of the fourth set working up a four-point lead at 10-6. Cornerstone would push it out to as much as six before winning the final set 25-20.
