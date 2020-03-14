Cumberland University’s spring sports seasons have been put on hiatus until April 3 as part of the decision made by the Mid-South Conference to suspend play for the remainder of this month due to the threat of coronavirus.
“In an effort to make the most well-informed decisions regarding the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff due to the developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mid-South Conference has decided to suspend all competition at least through the end of March,” MSC Commissioner Eric Ward said in a release. “The situation is evolving at a dizzying pace and decisions are currently being made based on incomplete and/or rapidly changing information. Conference leadership will be convening by conference call twice each week during this time period to evaluate the most recently available information and developments within the sports industry, as well as up-to-the-minute information from the NAIA and our campuses to determine the best path forward for our conference.”
CU athletic director Ron Pavan said Thursday afternoon teams currently on trips will be allowed to complete those trips and play those games.
The Phoenix’s men’s volleyball team is in Campbellsville, Ky., for a tournament and is scheduled to return Saturday, Pavan said. Otherwise, baseball, softball, tennis, track and field and any other spring sports competition is on hold for the remainder of March, through teams are allowed to practice, Pavan said.
The NAIA also announced it was canceling its winter sports championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Some national tournaments in other sports had already concluded, including wrestling and indoor track and field.
