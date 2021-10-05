Cumberland offense sputters against No. 1 Lindsey Wilson

COLUMBIA, Ky. — No. 1 Lindsey Wilson proved to be too much for Cumberland to handle on the road as the Blue Raiders defeat Cumberland 34-7 at Parnell Family Stadium last Saturday evening.
Cumberland (1-3, 0-1 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division) struggled offensively in the first half and dug itself too big of a hole to climb out. The Phoenix posted just 26 offensive yards in the first half while Lindsey Wilson worked up to a 27-0 lead at intermission. The Phoenix put up just 138 yards of total offense throughout the game, 128 through the air, and 10 rushing yards.
The defense played well holding Lindsey Wilson to just 51 passing yards. The Blue Raiders played without their All-American and NAIA Player of the Year quarterback, Cameron Dukes, but found offense on the ground through Jaylen Boyd, Jbias Dawson and Kobe Belcher.
Cumberland quarterback Brandon Edmondson made his first start of the season completing 16 of 28 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Ian Hafner was Edmondson’s favorite target on the day making seven catches for 71 yards. Jaylen Taylor hauled in six catches for 34 yards and one touchdown.
For Lindsey Wilson, Boyd rushed for 165 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Jbias Dawson ran for 51 yards on eight touches and Belcher added 38 yards.
Defensively, Travis Woodall made 12 total tackles for Cumberland and Jace Capps recorded four sacks and a blocked extra point.
Lindsey Wilson scored its first points of the game on a pick-six. On a third-down play, Edmonson tried to find Shaw Niblett on the slant route that Cashawn Beasley jumped and took 32 yards to the end zone. The extra point was missed for a 6-0 Lindsey Wilson lead with 5:51 left in the first quarter.
After Cumberland went for and was stuffed on fourth-down early in the second quarter, Lindsey Wilson drove down the field in three players finding the end zone on a 42-yard touchdown rush by Boyd. Cumberland’s Capps blocked the point-after-try, but the ball was fielded in the field of play and was brought back into the end zone where it resulted in a one-point safety for a Blue Raiders 13-0 lead.
On the next Cumberland offensive play, Edmonson threw his second interception of the game that was returned to the Phoenix 2-yard line. Two plays later, Ethan Cash took the direct snap at quarterback and rumbled into the end zone for a Lindsey Wilson 20-0 lead with 12:17 left in the half.
Lindsey Wilson forced a three-and-out the next Phoenix possession. The Blue Raiders took 10 plays and 91 yards to score a touchdown. Belcher punched it in from 4 yards out to take a 27-0 lead into the intermission.
The Blue Raiders scored one more time in the game after forcing Cumberland to turn it over on downs on the first possession of the second half. The six-play drive was capped by a 29-yard touchdown rush by Boyd to make it 34-0.
Cumberland had an opportunity for three points in the third on a 45-yard field goal attempt. However, the snap was low and Niblett the holder was forced to pull it and tackled for a turnover.
In the fourth quarter, the Phoenix finally put points on the board as Cumberland started a drive off a muffed punt to start the drive in plus territory. Edmondson threw a fade to Jaylen Taylor in the corner for the score. Lindsey Wilson ran out the clock as the defending NAIA national champion Blue Raiders improved to 4-0 in winning the MSC Bluegrass Division opener.
Former Mt. Juliet Christian star David Hylick posted half a sack among his three tackles for Lindsey Wilson. His brother, Darius, had two stops. Their former MJCA teammate, Logan Collier, caught a 3-yard pass for the Blue Raiders.
Cumberland will be back in action on Saturday at Nokes Lasater Field against the University of the Cumberlands at 6 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson 34, Cumberland 7
Cumberland 0 0 0 7—7
Lindsey Wilson 6 21 7 0—34
First quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Cashawn Beasley 32 interception return (kick failed), 5:51.
Second quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Jaylen Boyd 42 run (kick blocked, recovered by Cumberland player, who was tackled in end zone for 1-point safety), 12:38.
Lindsey Wilson—Ethan Cash 2 run (Ian Sauter kick), 12:17.
Lindsey Wilson—Kobe Belcher 4 run (Sauter kick), 4:49.
Third quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Boyd 29 run (Sauter kick), 8:49.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 11 pass from Brandon Edmonds (Hunter Mathis kick), 7:04.
Team statistics
CU LWC
First downs 10 20
—Rushing 2 15
—Passing 6 3
—Penalty 2 2
Rushes-yards 31-10 47-259
Passing yards 128 51
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-28-2 6-13-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 6-50 4-44
Punts-avg. 7-36.9 4-39.3
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cumberland: James Christian 5-9, Treylon Sheppard 9-8, Brandon Edmondson 13-8, Jaylen Taylor 1-2, Nick Burge 2-(-5), Shaw Niblett 1-(-9). Lindsey Wilson: Jaylen Boyd 11-165, Jbias Dawson 8-51, Kobe Belcher 8-38, Darius Clark 6-26, Will McDonald 7-(-5), Team 2-(-6), Ethan Cash 5-(-10).
PASSING—Cumberland: Brandon Edmondson 16-28-2—128. Lindsey Wilson: Will McDonald 4-9-0—34, Ethan Cash 2-4-0—17.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Ian Hafner 7-71, Jaylen Taylor 6-34, Styles Corder 1-13, Treylon Sheppard 1-5, Dajon Anderson 1-5. Lindsey Wilson: D’Maurice VanCleave 2-16, Noel Patterson 1-15, Michael Burdick 1-11, Joshua Lewis 1-6, Logan Collier 1-3.
