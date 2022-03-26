Cumberland Overwatch sweeps Boilermakers 3-0

Cumberland Esports had a successful week last week with impressive victories over big-time opponents.
CU Overwatch recorded a 3-0 sweep over Purdue while the Rocket League team remains undefeated.
Rocket League
The Cumberland Rocket League team of Ian Boister, Dominic Rodriguez and Sam Bates started their week with a 3-0 victory over Center College in NECC play. The Phoenix played excellent defensively, shutting out the Colonels in all three games. Cumberland started out with a 6-0 victory in the first game before defeating Centre 4-0 in the last two games to sweep the series.
In the final game of the Mid-South Conference regular season, the Phoenix fell to Shawnee State 3-0. Playoffs for the conference begin next Wednesday.
Call of Duty
The team of Chris Crenshaw, Blake Fraley, Dominic Rodriguez and Ian Boister dropped their College Cod League match to the University of Central Florida 3-0 last Tuesday.
Overwatch
On Thursday night, the Phoenix earned a dominant 3-0 sweep over Purdue University. Cumberland took the first map Lijiang Tower over Purdue 2-0 before taking map two Blizzard World over the Boilermakers by stopping them from capturing the point and winning 1-0. In the third map, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the Phoenix captured all points, and stopped the Boilermakers from getting to the first point. Cumberland won the series 3-0, marking the Phoenix’s third sweep of the season over an NCAA Division I program.
Madden
The Madden team went 2-1 on the week as Jaylen Taylor dropped his match 2-0 to Muskingum University. Austin Bush secured a 2-0 victory over Carroll University on Thursday, while Nathan Nelson also earned a victory with a 2-1 win over Emory and Henry College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.