Cumberland, Point look to today to begin turnaround

Point University went 2-9 last year while Cumberland finished 3-7. So the Skyhawks and Phoenix look at 2022 from the same perspective as they kick off the season at 6 p.m. today at Nokes-Lasater Field.
“We want to get the same start, both want to get a fast start,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said.
While opening games can be dicey from a scounting standpoint, Mathis is confident in what the Skyhawks will do defensively. Not so offensively.
“Their defensive coordinator (Trevor Zeiders) became the head coach, and he’s running the defense,” Mathis said. “He was the head coach at Cincinnati Christian when we played them. He’s a 4-3 guy. So we know that’s what they’re going to do defensively.
“Don’t have a clue what they’re going to do on offense. It’s a new staff and we know nothing about the new staff that’s come in. So we don’t know what they’re going to do offensively.”
Point does have a number of players returning from last year and welcome back slot receiver Emery Bryant from a two-year stay at Kentucky State, an NCAA Division II school.
“He’s one of the best receivers in the NAIA when he left,” Mathis said of Bryant. “They’ll find every way in the world to get the ball to him. I’m sure the offense’s going to go through him.”
Other than that, when faced with the unknown, you go back to what you do know, and that’s Cumberland.
“You really got to concentrate on Cumberland,” Mathis said. “You got to concentrate on what we’re going to do. Probably when you first go out there it’s going to be kind of vanilla ‘cause you don’t know what to expect, so you’re not going to get too elaborate in what you’re doing defensively until you figure out ‘okay, this is what they’re doing’. It’s really the only thing you can do.”
“We got to come out and play fast. If we play fast and aggressive on defense, it doesn’t matter what they’re running. We’ll be be okay. We can’t be tentative because we don’t know. Just go out ther with your hair on fire and play, and it’ll all work out.”
Mathis feels the best about this team among his five Cumberland outfits.
“Camp’s been great,” Mathis said. “Knock on wood, we’ve had no rainouts because of adjusting to going from afternoon to in the morning. We’ve dodged a lot of the rain because of that. We’ve had no missed practices. We’re more or less, major injuries on guys we’re counting on, we haven’t had that. We’re coming out in pretty good shape.
“I think this Cumberland team is the best together team we’ve had. And it’s hard to do in college because offense and defense practice separately. For everybody to be together, it’s harder to do and I can tell you this team, we’re definitely together. I’m real excited about that… It’s the best freshman class we’ve ever had, top to bottom, talent-wise, size-wise, athletic-wise. The guys we got returning are all bought in. We don’t have that ‘me’ problem that can creep in a lot of times of ’it’s about my stats’.”
