BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland posted some excellent performances in the first outdoor track meet of the season last Saturday in the UAB Spring Invitational.
The two teams combined for six first-place finishes and six qualifying times for nationals.
For the women, Alana Mack took first place in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.67m. The jump qualifies her for NAIA Nationals with “B” standards.
Daveina Watson took first place in the shot put with a distance of 13.55m qualifying her for nationals with NAIA “A” standards.
Praise Idamadudu took home first place in the 400m dash with a time of 53.16s, qualifying her with NAIA “A” standards for nationals with the fastest time in the nation. Idamadudu finished third in the 200m dash with a time of 23.43s, the fastest time in the NAIA this year with by three-tenths of a second qualifying her with “A” standards for nationals.
In the women’s 5000m Sasha Petrova finished in ninth place with a time of 19:31.57 followed closely by Mercy Kibiwott in 10th with a 19:38.98. Daniela Rivera finished 14th in the race with a time of 19:50.34.
Megan Stacey finished seventh in the discus throw with a distance of 29.06m. In the triple jump, N’Dia Metcalf finished in seventh place with a distance of 10.13m.
For the men, Trevon Sanders took home first place in the 400m dash with a time of 48.16s qualifying him for nationals with NAIA “B” standards. Hollis Edwards Jr. finished eighth in the event with a time of 52.06. Sanders also took home first place in the 800m run with a 1:52.46 qualifying him for nationals with NAIA “A” standards.
In the triple jump, Jaylen Poole finished second with a distance of 13.84m. Denis Kiplagat and Joel Barlow finished 13th and 14th in the men’s 5000m run with times of 15:42.33 and 15:45.28.
Tobi Oniyide finished fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 10.85s. Koby Story took sixth place in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:00.59. In the 200m dash, Renaldo Savoury finished 11th with a time of 23.05s. The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Dante Bertrand, Will Marsh, Hollis Edwards Jr. and Koby Story finished second with a time of 3:24.31.
