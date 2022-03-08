Cumberland powers its way to series sweep

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Cumberland hit eight home runs with 15 extra-base hits Saturday as the Phoenix swept Shawnee State in the three-game Mid-South Conference series at Branch Rickey Park.
The Phoenix (10-14, 4-1 MSC) had a perfect day defensively without making an error in both games. The bats were hot all day today as Cumberland hitters collected a total of 29 hits.
Game OneAlex Smith got his first start of the season on the mound in game one. Smith pitched four scoreless innings tallying eight strikeouts while only giving up one hit.
Jayden Hanna led the way offensively as he collected two hits with three RBIs and a home run. Cole Turney and Ethan Shelton also went deep in the game as Cumberland produced eight runs.
Cumberland got on the board in the top of the third when Shelton hit a leadoff home run for his first of the season. Back-to-back singles put two runners on and Hanna moved them to second and third with a sac bunt. Turney came up to the plate and hit a towering three-run home run to right-center field giving Cumberland a 4-0 lead.
Jayden Hanna extended Cumberland’s lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run to right-center. Later in the inning, Hughes tripled and Machibroda drove him with an RBI double to stretch their lead to 6-0.
Ian Schilling went on to pitch in relief in the bottom of the fifth after a strong effort from Smith. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Bears with one out. A single drove in one run and a sac fly brought home another but Schilling got a strikeout to end the inning with a 6-2 Phoenix lead.
Mendoza walked to lead off the sixth and Silas Butler doubled to put runners on second and third. Two batters later, Hanna singled through the right side to bring home a pair of runs and push Cumberland’s lead to 8-2.
The Phoenix gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a home run by Tanner Lund. Jack Webb went on the shut the door as the Phoenix won 8-4 in seven innings.
Game TwoCumberland came to play at the plate in game two as they collect 19 runs in the game. Machibroda led the way with two home runs and seven RBIs in the game. Hughes picked up a team-high five hits while Shelton and Mendoza had three hits apiece.
Cumberland produced an offensive explosion in the top of the first by scoring five runs before recording an out in the inning. Hanna was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Next up, Turney turned on a ball sending it over the right-field wall for his second homer of the day. Hughes doubled and Machibroda drove him in with an RBI single. Stokes put runners on second and third with a double and Mendoza drove them in with a double down the left-field line giving Cumberland a 5-0 lead in the first.
Back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the first led Shawnee State to a three-run home run by Javier Santiago to cut their deficit down to 5-3.
Cumberland quickly responded after a walk brought up Tyner Hughes who hit a two-run home run over the center-field wall to extend their lead to 7-3.
Once again the Bears had an immediate answer as they scored two runs on three singles in the bottom of the second.
The Phoenix posted their second five-run inning of the game in the top half of the third. The inning started with a double and single followed up by a sacrifice fly by Butler to bring home a run. Later in the inning, Cumberland had bases loaded with two outs and scored two runs on a wild pitch.
Hughes hit an RBI single to center field and advanced to second on an error.
Machibroda came up to the plate next and reached on an error but was thrown out at second trying to advance an extra bag, a run scored on the play to give the Phoenix a 12-5 lead.
Shawnee State cut the deficit with a solo home run in the third and a sac fly in the fourth bringing the score to 12-7.
In the fifth, Turney reached on an error and Hughes singled to put runners on first and third. Machibroda came to the plate and sent a rocket to right-center field for a three-run home run.
The Bears answered again with two runs on three hits in the bottom half of the inning.
Jacob Dukart pinch hit for Butler to lead off the sixth and drew a walk. Farmer came up to the plate next and hit the fourth home run of the day for the Phoenix making it a 17-9 game.
Shawnee State continued to go toe to toe with the Phoenix as they scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth cutting Cumberland’s lead down to 17-12.
Hughes singled to lead off the ninth and Machibroda connected for his second home run of the game to bring the score to 19-12.
The Bears pushed one more run across in the ninth but Mitch Rogers was able to help the Phoenix secure the 19-13 win and series sweep.
Cumberland will travel to Waleska, Ga., today to take on the No. 21-ranked Reinhardt University.
Four homers lead Cumberland to 15-2 win over Shawnee StatePORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Cumberland’s bats put on a show Friday as the Phoenix hit four home runs in the 15-2 run-rule win over Shawnee State University at Branch Rickey Field.
The Phoenix (8-14, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) had an impressive day at the plate scoring 15 runs on 12 hits with four home runs.
Cole Eigenhuis picked up the complete game win on the mound. In seven innings of work, Eigenhuis struck out eight batters only allowing one earned run on six hits.
Cole Turney reached base in all five of his at bats while hitting a two run home run. Mendoza, Machibroda, and Farmer all hit homers in the game.
Turney got Cumberland rolling early with a one-out double in the top of the first inning. A passed ball helped him advance to third and Hughes sent a sacrifice flyball into left field to bring home the first run of the game.
A leadoff walk put Tyler Stokes on to start the inning bringing up Mendoza. Mendoza sent a two-run blast over the left-field wall to extend the Phoenix lead to 3-0.
The Bears responded in the bottom half of the second after Damion Coleman sent a two-out double down the left-field line. Stokes misplayed the ball down the line which helped bring home a run to bring the score to 3-1.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Phoenix to start the third. A wild pitch brought home Turney from third and two batters later Hughes scored on a passed ball. Mendoza brought home the third run of the inning with a fielder’s choice ground out to second base to give Cumberland a 6-1 lead.
Shawnee State added a run in the bottom of the third when George Duran hit a solo home run to lead off the inning.
Shelton led off the fourth inning with a leadoff double down the left-field line. Jayden Hanna came to the plate next and hit an RBI single up the middle. Turney came up to the plate with one out and hit a no-doubt home run over the center-field wall to tack on two more runs giving the Phoenix a 9-2 lead over the Bears.
Cumberland’s offense exploded in the top of the sixth as they pushed five more runs across the plate. Shelton led the inning off with a double bringing up Santrel Farmer who hit an inside the park home run off the center field wall. Hanna came up next and hit a double off the wall and Turney walked to put two runners on.
Nolan Machibroda sent a ball deep to left field for a three- run opposite-field homer pushing Cumberland’s lead to 14-2.
An error and two walks loaded the bases for Cumberland in the top of the seventh inning.
A bases-loaded walk to Machibroda brought home the 15th run of the game for the Phoenix.
Eigenhuis went back out to the mound in the bottom of the seventh forcing a flyout for the first out of the inning. He walked the second batter but forced a tailor made double play to end the game in a 15-2 run rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.