After being shut out for seven innings, Cumberland put up a five-spot in the bottom of the eighth last Friday to come back for a 5-2 win over the No. 17 University of the Cumberlands at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (12-15, 6-2 Mid-South Conference) stayed in the game against a team batting .348 by turning three double plays without an error in the field.
Cole Eigenhuis got the start on the hill, pitching 7.2 innings allowing two runs, and striking out five. Eigenhuis worked himself out of trouble the whole game. Daniel Alvarez came in relief in the eighth inning and did not allow a single run, closing the door on the Patriots, who fell to 14-9, 4-5.
“After the second game (Thursday) when they beat the run around the whole ballpark pretty good,” Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt said. “To come back today and hold them to two runs against an offense like that you just got to give credit to our pitchers.”
The game came on the heels of Thursday’s doubleheader split in which the Phoenix won 9-5 and lost 17-7.
“It’s really big, especially when all the way to the eighth inning we were struggling offensively,” Hunt said. “Their pitcher (former Kentucky hurler Hunter Rigsby) did an excellent job of holding us in check.
“I’ve been saying this all year long. This team will not stop. We’ll keep battling you ’til the end, and that’s what it takes. It’s a huge series win.”
Rigsby allowed three hits in 6.2 scoreless innings with two walks and seven strikeouts before the Phoenix did their damage against Chipper Horbacher (2-1).
Former Wilson Central standout Ethan Shelton led the way for the Phoenix at the plate collecting three hits with one RBI. Nolan Machibroda had a team-high two RBIs and Tyner Hughes picked up two hits.
The Patriots struck first in the top of the second after a walk and a single put two runners on to start the inning. Seth Benner came up to the plate next and hit a two-run triple down the right-field line to make it a 2-0 Cumberlands lead.
Eigenhuis picked up a big strikeout followed up by an inning-ending double play to leave Benner stranded at third.
Both pitchers cruised after the second by not allowing a single run to cross the plate until the bottom of the eighth.
Jayden Hanna led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and Cole Turney walked to put two runners on. Hughes came up next and singled to center field to load the bases with no outs in the inning. Machibroda walked up to the plate next and sent a rocket down the right-field line for a two-run double to put the Phoenix on the board and tie the game 2-2.
Three batters later, Shelton singled to center field to bring home a run and Nathan Vaughn grounded out to second base for the fourth run of the inning. Santrel Farmer stepped into the box with two outs and two on when he singled to right field bringing home another Phoenix run. Shelton was thrown out at the plate on the play but not before Cumberland took a three-run lead into the ninth inning.
The Patriots led off the inning with a single but Alvarez quickly erased the runner with a 4-6-3 ground-ball double play to get two quick outs. The next two batters singled for the Patriots but Alvarez forced a flyout to left to give the Phoenix the game and a 2-1 win in the series.
Cumberland is tied with Lindsey Wilson for most conference wins with six apiece, though the Blue Raiders have played one more game which is a loss. Georgetown is 5-1 which would put the Tigers in the league lead by winning percentage.
This is coming after an 0-7 start and a 3-12 beginning in which Cumberland’s early schedule seemed to read like a list of the NAIA’s top-10 rankings.
“At the beginning of the year, everybody’s wondering why we were playing such a tough schedule,” Hunt said. “As you can see now, it’s working in our favor a little bit because we’ve faced the best so far… We’ve played 1 and 2.
“We just got to keep controlling what we can control and play our game and just keep this no-quit-attitude and see what happens.”
This was Cumberland’s first series win against a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season when the Phoenix beat No. 8 Georgia Gwinnett in a series at home 2-1. Cumberland will be back at home at 2 p.m. today to take on Bryan College.
