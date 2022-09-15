Cumberland entered the NAIA football poll this week in the receiving-votes category for the first time since Week 5 of the 2019 season, it was released by the national office Monday afternoon.

The Phoenix improved to 2-0 after coming back to defeat Webber International on September 3, 25-24 and opened the year with a dominant win 34-7 over Point University.

