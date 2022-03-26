Once a staple in the NAIA top-25 baseball coaches’ poll, Cumberland baseball received votes in the second edition of the 2022 rating, released by the national office Wednesday morning.
Cumberland holds a 19-15 overall record this season, but has been piping hot since starting the season 2-11. The Phoenix hold a 5-15 record against opponents either receiving votes or inside the top 25. The Phoenix have been red hot since March started, going 13-1 since the calendar flipped over. The Phoenix have also won 16 of their last 20 games.
The Phoenix offense has been unstoppable scoring 107 runs over the span. Cumberland hit 19 home runs and raised their team average up to .321. The Phoenix are fourth in the NAIA in home runs with 56, ninth in runs with 280, and sixth in RBI with 280.
Cumberland is currently riding an eight-game win streak where the offense has scored double-digit runs in six consecutive games.
The Phoenix have seven starters hitting over .300 while Nolan Machibroda and Tyner Hughes are both hitting over .400. Cole Turney sits at fourth in the nation in home runs with 15 while also seventh in the country in RBI with 43. Machibroda is just behind him in both categories with nine homers and 42 runs batted in.
Cumberland has had three players earn five Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors and one pitcher earn Mid-South Conference Pitcher of the Week honors this season.
The Phoenix are currently tied for first place in the Mid-South Conference standings with a conference record of 9-2.
This is the first time Cumberland has been in the poll since 2018.
