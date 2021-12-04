Cumberland releases 2022 baseball schedule

Cumberland baseball coach Ryan Hunt has announced the program’s 2022 schedule, which includes 19 home games at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium along with 15 contests against teams that played in last year’s NAIA Championship Opening Round.
The Phoenix will begin the 2021 campaign with four games in Mobile, Ala., on February 4-5, taking on the University of Mobile and Midway University. Cumberland will then travel to Shreveport, La,. to compete in the Cajun Collision hosted by LSU-Shreveport. The Phoenix start out the Cajun Collision playing the 2021 NAIA runner-up Central Methodist University and Tabor College. Cumberland wraps up the event by playing Science & Arts Oklahoma and Jarvis Christian College on Day Two.
CU opens up at home February 14th against an IU-Southeast team who made it to the final six of the 2021 World Series. The Phoenix continue their five-game homestand February 16-19 with a single game against Brescia University and a three-game series with Clarke University.
The Phoenix will go on the road for one game against Tennessee Wesleyan, which made it to the NAIA Opening Round a year ago, on February 22 before going opening up Mid-South conference play against Thomas More University on February 25-26 in Crestview Hills, Ky. The Phoenix come back home for a single game against Milligan University on March 1 and follow it up with a conference weekend series against Shawnee State University on March 4-5.
Cumberland goes on the road for a midweek game against Reinhardt University on March 8 and then come home for its first conference series in Lebanon to take on the defending Mid-South conference champions University of the Cumberlands on March 11-12. The Phoenix host Bryan College at home for a single game on March 15. All three of these teams were a part of the NAIA Opening Round a year ago.
Cumberland continues its eight-game home stretch with a conference series against Campbellsville University on March 18-22 and closes it out with a single game against Johnson University on March 22.
The squad will travel to Elizabethton for one game March 29 to face Milligan University and will come back home for conference action against Freed-Hardeman on April 1-2. CU will go on the road for a conference series against Bethel on April 8-9 and travel to Bryan College on the 12th.
Cumberland closes out its home schedule with a series against Lindsey Wilson College on April 15-16. CU will round out its regular season with its final six games on the road. The Phoenix will travel to Athens, Tenn., to take on Tennesee Wesleyan on April 19 and continue the trip all the way up to Indiana-Southeast to play a game the next day.
Cumberland wraps up Mid-South conference play when the Phoenix travel to Tennessee Southern on April 22-23. The final game of the season is slated for Brescia on April 26.
The Mid-South Conference opening round will take place April 29-30 and the double elimination round in Bowling Green, Ky., will take place on May 5 — May 7.
The NAIA Championship Opening Round is set for May 16-19 and the 65th annual NAIA World Series takes place May 27-June 3in Lewiston, Idaho.
Central Methodist, Science of Arts Oklahoma, IU-Southeast, Tennessee Wesleyan, Reinhardt, University of the Cumberlands, Freed-Hardeman and Bryan College all played in the NAIA Championship Opening Round last season. Central Methodist and IU-Southeast each advanced to the NAIA World Series in 2021, with Georgia Gwinnett winning the title.
