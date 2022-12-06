Cumberland Rocket League, Overwatch teams advance to NECC championships

Cumberland Rocket League and Overwatch teams punched their tickets to the NECC championships.
Rocket LeagueThe Cumberland Rocket League Maroon team, which consists of Dominic Rodriguez, Hamp Lackey and Ashton Preston, was able to take a swift 3-0 win against Barton CC Cougars.
The win punched their ticket to the NECC Conference Championship where they will face off against Central Methodist University.
The Cumberland Rocket League White team which consists of Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister, Connor Bellanger and Ethan Pylant fell to Eastern Kentucky, 3-0. The team overall went 5-5 on the season and reached the NECC Semifinals.
MaddenNathan Nelson took a swift 2-0 victory against North Carolina Wesleyan to advance to the next round of the ECAC Playoffs. His next opponent will be against Long Island University.
Will Weir secured a 2-0 win over Trine University due to a no show by his opponent, Weir will not be facing College of Staten Island In the next round of playoffs.
Jaylen Taylor captured a 2-0 win over his opponent Sage College to advance to the next round of the Playoffs. Taylor will be going up against Lycoming College.
NBA 2KBoth Keelan Bowers and Will Weir earned a first round by in the ECAC Playoffs. Weir will be facing Southern Arkansas, while Bowers will be facing Elmira College.
OverwatchOn Thursday night, the Overwatch Team that consist of Ethan Dykstra, Matthew Reynolds, Dylan Norton, Gage Durham, Logan Wilson and Preston Olivier took home a 3-0 victory against Southern Illinois to punch their ticket to the NECC Conference Championship.
Cumberland started off strong, as they were able to capture map one Ligang tower with a swift 2-0 win.
Map two was a familiar territory for the Phoenix as Cumberland had no problem capping all three points on Kings row, while holding Southern Illinois to only two points.
Southern Illinois picked Junkertown as their map three and the Phoenix came out swinging and was able to capture all three points as Southern Illinois could not. This resulted in a 3-0 victory to advance to the Conference Championship where the Cumberland Phoenix will face against the Bethel (Ind.). Pilots.
