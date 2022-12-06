Cumberland Rocket League, Overwatch teams advance to NECC championships

Cumberland’s Ashton Preston helps the Rocket League advance to the NECC Conference Championship. The Cumberland Maroon team will face off against Central Methodist University.

 SPENCER CLAYPOOL • Cumberland University

Cumberland Rocket League and Overwatch teams punched their tickets to the NECC championships.

Rocket LeagueThe Cumberland Rocket League Maroon team, which consists of Dominic Rodriguez, Hamp Lackey and Ashton Preston, was able to take a swift 3-0 win against Barton CC Cougars.

