Cumberland Rocket League and Overwatch Teams have advanced to the NECC Playoffs.
Rocket League
The Cumberland Rocket League Maroon Team which consists of Dominic Rodriguez, Hamp Lackey and Ashton Preston was able to take a swift 3-0-win against Barton CC Cougars! This win placed them as the #3 seed going into the playoffs and will be facing against the No. 6 seed, Southwestern Oklahoma.
The Cumberland Rocket League White team which consists of Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister, Connor Bellanger and Ethan Pylant fell to Arkansas State, 3-1. The team will look for their revenge against A-State as they will be advancing to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will face top-seed Arkansas State.
Madden
Nathan Nelson took a 2-1 loss against WVU Potomac to move to 5-2 on the year. Nelson looks to finish out the season as he will be facing against Long Island University today at 7 p.m.
Will Weir secured a 2-1 win over Carroll University moving him to 5-2 on the season. Weir dropped game one but was able to fight back and win back-to-back games to clutch out the series! Weir will be facing College of Staten Island for the final of the regular season.
Jaylen Taylor captured a 2-0 win over his opponent due to a no-show advancing him to 5-2 on the season. Taylor’s will face against Wayne State today to finish out the season.
NBA 2K
Will Weir fell to Long Island last week, 2-1 in the series. After dropping the first game, Weir was able to bounce back to secure game two, to tie the series at 1-1. By a last second shot in double OT from Long Island, Weir dropped game two, 62-60. Weir will be facing against Albion College on Tuesday for the final week of the regular season.
Keelan Bowers advanced to 6-1 on the season due to a no-show by his opponent. Bowers looks to face Long Island today for the final week of the NBA 2k regular season.
Overwatch
On Thursday night, the Overwatch Team that consist of Ethan Dykstra, Matthew Reynolds, Dylan Norton, Gage Durham, Logan Wilso, and Preston Olivier dropped their second match of the year against Bethel Ind., 3-0.
Cumberland started off the game slow and the Pilots were able to take control and secure Map One. The Phoenix began to fight back but were no match to the Pilots, as Cumberland dropped map two and three, to lose the series, 3-0.
Later that night the Phoenix were able to regroup and take a swift 3-0 victory over MSOE. Cumberland was able to capture the first map with no problem, 2-0. The Phoenix continued to dominate maps two and three to take home the series, 3-0. This puts the Phoenix at 9-2 on the season!
The Phoenix will now be advancing to the NECC OW playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will be facing against No. 7 seed, Purdue University today.
