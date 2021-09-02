Cumberland’s Nicole Carey posted 33 kills in four matches at the Viking Invitational, helping the Phoenix to a 4-0 record and earning Mid-South Conference women’s volleyball Attacker of the Week honors, announced Monday by the league office.
The Bloomfield Township, Mich., native recorded seven kills in a sweep over Benedictine, eight kills and two total blocks in a sweep over Missouri Valley, nine kills in the Phoenix’s sweep against Williams Baptist, and nine kills in a sweep against Stephens.
Carey finished the week with an astounding attack percentage of .418 in the tournament.
This is her first weekly honors this season and second in her career.
Cumberland will travel to Mishawaka, Indiana to take part in the Bethel University Fall Classic this weekend. They will take on Concordia (Mich.), Cornerstone University (Mich.), University of St. Francis (Ind.), and Grace College (Ind.).
