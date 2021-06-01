Cumberland’s Petrova finishes fifth in NAIA marathon

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Cumberland posted several impressive finishes on the final day of the NAIA National Track & Field Championships.
To start the day off, Sasha Petrova earned a fifth-place finish in the women’s marathon. The junior, who is also a member of the women’s cross country team, finished with a time of 3:18:18.
In the triple jump, Phoenix sophomore Jaylen Poole finished with a distance of 14.98m, just over one meter shorter than the first-place distance of 15.96m. The jump was good enough to earn Poole sixth place out of 23 competitors in the event.
Finishing out the day for the Phoenix was Georget Pontillo in the 800m finals. The junior finished qualified for the event after posting the sixth fastest time of 1:52.71 Thursday. The Plumeliau-Bieuzy, France, native finished the finals in 1:52.66, which earned him a sixth-place finish.
(0) comments
