Cumberland University announced a self-reported violation with the Cumberland baseball team which ended the Phoenix’s quest for their first regular-season conference championship in nine years.
The Phoenix have forfeited 34 games they have played this season including 22 wins, 14 of which were Mid-South Conference victories which had them one win away from their first regular-season title since 2013. Cumberland's record changed to 6-38 overall and 3-17 in the MSC. The program is still eligible for postseason play.
“We hold a high standard for our athletic program, coaches, and student-athletes, and regret that this violation occurred,” Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan said. “It does not represent the standards of fair play and ethics that underpin our athletic programs. Cumberland continues to strive for excellence in all areas of our sports programs.”
Cumberland, which had a home game canceled with No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan canceled Tuesday because of poor field conditions, played at Indiana-Southeast yesterday. The Phoenix will travel to Pulaski this weekend for the final three-game MSC series of the series with Tennessee Southern, which had been in last place until CU's forfeits. CU also has a non-conference trip to Brescia scheduled for next week.
The forfeits mean Cumberland will have to play in the MSC tournament’s opening round, which is a best-of-three series, on the road with the winner advancing to the double-elimination round in Bowling Green, Ky. The results of this weekend will determine where the Phoenix will play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.