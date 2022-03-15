Cumberland splits second doubleheader against No. 17 UC; takes first game 3-2

Cumberland (8-10, 5-7 Mid-South Conference) split its second doubleheader against the No. 17 Cumberlands at Billy Dee Ross Stadium last Friday winning the first game 3-2 and dropping the second 4-0 as the Patriots took the series 3-1.
The Phoenix got on the scoreboard first in the first game of the day, taking a 1-0 lead after their first at-bat. Mariah Clark reached first on fielder’s choice bringing home Ashley Evans for the early lead. The Cumberlands answered back in the top of the third as Wood blasted a solo homer out of left-center to tie up the game.
The Phoenix were quick to respond as Clark came up to the plate and singled down the left-field line, once again scoring Evans. With a 2-1 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth, Allie Burleson came up to the plate with runners on first and second. Burleson hit a single down the right-field line to bring in DeeDee Dunn for what would be the game-winning run.
The Patriots made it interesting in the top of the seventh as Sickau drove in a run to only trail 3-2. The third out of the inning came on the same play Ashtyn Blair threw down to third base where Whiles made the game-ending out.
Mariah Clark earned the win for the Phoenix, her fifth of the season, after pitching all seven innings. Clark allowed two earned runs and eight hits while striking out four Cumberlands batters.
Leading the way offensively for the Phoenix was Ashley Evans, as she went a perfect three for three from the plate and scored two of the three Cumberland runs. Allie Burleson, Mariah Clark, Kenzie France, and DeeDee Dunn added the other four hits for the Phoenix. To go along with her win in the circle, Clark also led the team in RBIs with two in the game.
The Phoenix were not as fortunate in the second game of the doubleheader, although they had their chances to come back. The Patriots went up 1-0 on the Phoenix in the first after an RBI single from Livingston. The Cumberlands took a 3-0 lead after the end of the second. The Cumberlands loaded up the bases and brought in two runs in the inning.
The Phoenix had a great opportunity to do some damage in the top of the fifth, where they loaded up the bases with one out. Unfortunately, the Phoenix were held scoreless after two straight outs to end the inning. The Patriots added a run in the top of the seventh to take a 4-0 victory over the Phoenix and win the series 3-1.
Emily Cooper pitched the whole game for the Phoenix allowing three runs, and a strikeout. Radford earns the win for the Patriots as she ended with six innings pitched and a strikeout.
Ashton Whiles had the hot bat for CU in game two as she led the way with two hits in three at-bats. The other five hits for the Phoenix came from the bats of Ashley Evans, Madison Koczersut, Mariah Clark, Ashtyn Blair, and DeeDee Dunn.
Cumberland’s doubleheader at Tennessee Wesleyan for yesterday was postponed due to poor field conditions in Athens following the weekend snow. The games will be rescheduled though no makeup date has been announced.
The Phoenix are scheduled to return to conference action with Friday and Saturday twin bills at Pikeville.
