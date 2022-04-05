Cumberland splits second doubleheader at Bethel

MCKENZIE — Cumberland (16-16, 11-13 Mid-South Conference) split its second doubleheader with the Bethel Wildcats (18-14, 10-8 MSC) on the road on Saturday.
With the 3-1 win in game two, the Phoenix claimed their second conference series victory this season and got back to a .500 record overall.
Game OneFrom the beginning of the game on, Bethel pitching kept the Phoenix bats from getting them in the game as the Wildcats won 5-0.
Cumberland’s best chance to score came in the top of the second when Ashtyn Blair and Madison Koczersut hit singles to get on base with one out. The Wildcats got out of the game and held the Phoenix scoreless heading to the bottom of the second.
The first run of the game came in the bottom of the third when Maria Murdaugh hit a single to bring in Hunt to claim a 1-0 lead. Gillian Grahn stepped up to the plate for the Wildcats with one runner on and hit a home run to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead to end the third.
In the sixth inning, Bethel added two runs to their total on a two-RBI double by Leah Beasley bringing the game to its final score of 5-0.
Mariah Clark is credited with the loss in the game after pitching all six innings, giving up five earned runs, and striking out five batters.
DeeDee Dunn provided the most offense for the Phoenix with two hits in the effort.
Ashton Whiles, Madison Koczersut, Ashtyn Blair and Abby Peach were the other Phoenix batters who recorded a hit.
Game TwoAfter a scoreless first inning in game two, Cumberland broke the seal in the top of the second. Ashtyn Blair hit a two-run home run that brought home Madison Koczersut after she reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Phoenix held a 2-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth when Kalani Kuroda reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop, and Kayla Gillespi scored on the error. Ashtyn Blair collected her third RBI of the game when she grounded out with two runners on base, bringing Hunter Elwood home to lead 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth.
Cumberland held on the final two innings to win the game 3-1. Emily Cooper earned the win in the circle after pitching a complete game while only allowing four hits and giving up one earned run. Cooper struck out two batters and walked one in the outing.
Ashley Evans went three for four from the plate in the game, leading the Phoenix offensively.
Ashtyn Blair led the team in RBIs with three and one hit coming on the two-run home run. Ashton Whiles, Mariah Clark and Abby Peach recorded the other four hits for the Phoenix.
Cumberland stayed on the road yesterday to take on Bryan College in a doubleheader. The Phoenix will host Lindsey Wilson in a pair of MSC doubleheaders at 2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Clutch hits propel Cumberland to winMcKENZIE — Cumberland came up clutch late in both games to sweep host Bethel 8-6 and 6-2 last Friday to take a 2-0 Mid-South Conference series lead.
In game one, the Phoenix overcame five errors in the field to pull off an 8-6 win.
Cumberland jumped up 6-0 before Bethel came back to score five runs heading into the final inning.
Dee Dee Dunn hit a clutch two-run double to push across two insurance runs and then Cumberland held off the Bethel rally to hold on for the victory.
Ashton Whiles singled home Allie Burleson for the first run of the game in the top of the first.
Mariah Clark roped a double to score Kenzie France and Ashtyn Blair hit a two-out single to score Whiles for a 3-0 lead.
Clark hit a three-run home run in the third inning to give the Phoenix the big 6-0 lead.
In the bottom half, Bethel chipped away scoring two runs the first run came on an errant back pick by Blair that went into center field and the second run was scored on a single by Alexa Thrasher.
Bethel tacked on three runs in the fifth scoring two an error and a third on a single from Jade Brailler for a 6-5 Phoenix lead after five innings.
In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs, Dunn roped a clutch double to push the Phoenix up 8-5.
Bethel scored one on an error in the seventh, but on the same play, Cumberland ended the game by throwing Kayla Gillespie out at second trying to advance.
Clark threw all seven innings for the complete game allowing just three earned runs on eight hits.
She also added three hits and four RBI with a homer.
Whiles posted three hits and two runs scored and Blair also had a three hit game.
The second game was a pitchers’ duel before the Phoenix broke it wide open with five runs in the seventh inning.
Emily Copper tossed a complete game giving up just two runs on six Wildcat hits in the win.
Bethel scored in the first inning and Wildcat starter Madison Haught held the Phoenix bats hitless the first time through the lineup.
Cumberland had their first baserunner in the fourth when Ashley Evans reached on a throwing error to lead off the inning, she advanced all the way to third on the error. Burleson drove her in with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.
Haught and Cooper went back-and-forth in quick innings allowing just two baserunners combined, one on each side, in the bottom of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.
Haught got two quick outs in the top of the seventh and then Cumberland came alive.
Blair and Abby Peach both singled with two outs, Blair advanced to third on a passed ball and then error pushed her across for the go-ahead run.
Evans singled to load the bases and Burleson had another RBI single to score another run. Kenzie France followed that with a triple to unload the bases for five runs.
Bethel threatened with their most runners of any inning in the game and pushed across one run, but could not come back in the game.
