It was another successful year for Cumberland University student-athletes in the classroom as the Phoenix combined to post a 3.10 cumulative grade-point average for the 2021 spring semester.
They successfully navigated the many COVID-19-related challenges to thrive in the classroom during the Spring 2021 semester. 13 Cumberland varsity sports teams registered a 3.0 GPA or better with Cumberland’s women’s golf program led the way boasting a 3.81 GPA.
The women’s tennis and women’s cross country teams with a 3.63 overall mark. Men’s golf and women’s soccer recorded a team GPA of 3.58, followed by three teams with a 3.3 figure or better including men’s tennis (3.53), women’s volleyball (3.38), and softball (3.30).
Men’s soccer posted a 3.19 GPA followed by baseball with a 3.09 GPA. Phoenix women’s basketball and cheerleading registered a 3.06 GPA and men’s cross country finished with a 3.01.
“This is amazing to have an overall GPA of 3.10 for the entire athletic department,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “This is credited to our great coaching staff and student-athletes who want to be great on and off the field.
“Our student-athletes endured through a pandemic, ice storm and bombing while all 28 sports were being played this semester. I am so proud of our student-athletes at Cumberland University.”
